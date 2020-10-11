CARELESS, irresponsible and ill-informed is how the Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke has described the Prime Minister’s criticism of public servants.
On Saturday during the news conference, at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Dr Keith Rowley said public servants were abusing the rotation system put in place to limit movement amid the pandemic, resulting in reduced efficiency in the public service.
He warned that if they fail to report for duty on the days they are required to be at work, they would not be paid.
These comments did not sit well with the head of the PSA and therefore he took to Facebook live yesterday where he questioned the Prime Minister on where or who he received such a report from and who stated that the management controlling the staff is weak.
Duke said his statements signal his intentions of trying to privatise the public service sector.
“Dr Rowley is paving the way to privatise the public service. He is already talking about privatising the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority. The Board of Inland Revenue, Customs and Excise are civil service organisations. He wants to privatise that and place it into a position to give his friends from the West or wherever they come from.”
Duke also slammed the Prime Minister for indicating that the public servants would not be paid if they don’t show up for work, claiming that such threat was illegal.
He quoted the Civil Service Regulations that made provisions for dealing with workers who are frequently absent from work.
“Every employee has a right to provide a reasonable excuse for not being present at work and nothing is wrong with that. That is the law. Nobody can deduct or stop your pay. It is wrong. What they can do is to write you to explain your absenteeism if a reason was not presented or for being late.”
The PSA head called on workers to stay home and stated that Covid-19 placed parents in a difficult position to care for their children and perform their duties at their jobs.
“They are forcing children to stay home now, and you as a parent must leave your child to come and sit down in a place where they are paying you a 2013 salary and forcing you too... that is craziness,” he said.