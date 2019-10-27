IF you were “in the mood” to take home last Saturday’s $7.3 million Lotto Jackpot, so was the winner. Trinidad and Tobago welcomed its newest Lotto Plus millionaire with draw #1899, which was nailed with a ticket purchased at In the Mood at 73 Duke Street, Port of Spain.
One lucky player hit the jackpot with the winning numbers: 25, 27, 29, 30, 34 and the Powerball, 9. This means the Lotto jackpot starts afresh this week with a minimum guaranteed bank of $2 million, to be drawn this Wednesday. There were still many winners last Saturday, with one player matching five numbers to win $50,000.