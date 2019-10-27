Express Daily Filler

IF you were “in the mood” to take home last Saturday’s $7.3 million Lotto Jackpot, so was the winner. Trinidad and Tobago welcomed its newest Lotto Plus millionaire with draw #1899, which was nailed with a ticket purchased at In the Mood at 73 Duke Street, Port of Spain.

One lucky player hit the jackpot with the winning numbers: 25, 27, 29, 30, 34 and the Powerball, 9. This means the Lotto jackpot starts afresh this week with a minimum guaranteed bank of $2 million, to be drawn this Wednesday. There were still many winners last Saturday, with one player matching five numbers to win $50,000.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
KILLER ROAMS FREE

KILLER ROAMS FREE

THE journey into an inferno of pain for the Jacob family began on the afternoon of April 13, 2016.

No fuel shutdown

No fuel shutdown

National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) is dismissing rumours of a fuel shutdown today.