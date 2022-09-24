IN a video on Facebook taken at a beach yesterday afternoon, a bare-backed and sunglasses-wearing Duke seemed unbothered by latest developments with Farley Augustine.
“To you my wonderful Facebook people, there’s no comess here this evening. I ain’t fighting nobody this evening. Life is nice. In case you’ll are worried about Watson Duke and if Watson Duke...nah, I ain’t worried yet. I ain’t taking nobody serious as yet,” he said.
To Chief Secretary Farley Augustine he said: “To my chief secretary, yuh stubborn but meh love yuh. I love yuh man...love yuh, love yuh, love yuh chief secretary. To my team, I love allyuh bad. Stop the hating and infighting and let we get down and fix Tobago business,” he added.
Proceeding to demonstrate a “one-hand” float, he said: “Doh worry about me...me solid. Me don’t deal with hate and bitterness.”
—LS