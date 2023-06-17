Duke threatens lawsuit over claim

Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Watson Duke has threatened to take Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to court for alleging that it was he who leaked the audio clip of two people discussing using THA funds to pay workers to spread propaganda.
“If you believe that I have leaked the tape, I’m going to give you a date in court,” Duke warned yesterday in a Facebook video.
“You can expect very soon a letter from my lawyer so you can produce evidence that I taped a meeting,” he said.
“Why would I tape it?” Duke asked.
He said he knew Augustine hated him a lot.
“You can’t stand me. I’m simply brighter than you, I’m more good-looking than you. I’m a leader. You’re not a leader, you’re a punk,” Duke said.
During “A public briefing”, yesterday, Augustine admitted that the clip was from a “strategy session” held with THA executive members more than a year ago.
He however said the strategies discussed in the recording were not executed.
He said he “very well” believed that Duke was the source of the leaked clip.
Augustine said the leak was part of a conspiracy to destabilise the THA and that a Tobago contractor, whom he named, had been trying to extort money from the THA for unpaid roadworks.
Responding, Duke described Augustine’s briefing as “lacking” and a “far-lie from reality”.
He said the 15 members of Augustine’s team who stood behind like a choir as he spoke were “failures”.
He said Augustine failed to say if he was the male voice heard in the recording, and had not identified the female voice in the clip.
“Is that voice recording you Mr Augustine? If it is you, you need to say that is your voice recording, you own that voice recording. Don’t assume that we know it is your voice. Stop the far-lies…,” Duke said.
He urged Augustine to take ownership for the recording and not blame the contractor for leaking it.
Duke scoffed at Augustine for admitting that at a THA executive meeting, discussions were had about using State funds to hire people to spread propaganda, but the plan never came to pass.
“Let me tell you this, I happened to do employment law and you would have been fired,” Duke said.
“You do not understand what you have gotten yourself into. And so you are trying to hoodwink Tobagonians that it is not so bad,” he said.
“If those words were your words, you would have committed an offence. Conspiracy is the intention to do something…whether it can be proven or not is another problem, but you should be charged for conspiracy to defraud the Government,” Duke said.
Augustine is being investigated by police in connection with the leaked tape.
—Leah Sorias