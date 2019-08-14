President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke claims Government is trying to destroy the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) to run Chaguaramas peninsula as “Disney World”.
Duke voiced this opinion on his Facebook page yesterday, in response to the CDA’s announcement on Tuesday of impending job cuts at the authority.
Addressing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley specifically, he said: “Do not take God out of your thoughts and think you’re going to devastate CDA in your dying moments of your political career and give it to the bourgeoisie.”
Duke warned that from next week he will “put on his PSA hat” and deal with the situation as he sees fit. In a statement on Tuesday, the CDA lamented that it had an unusually high wage bill, which accounted for 72 per cent of its income.