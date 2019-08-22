Duke to Rowley: Apologise to hurt workers

Public servants, some of whom arrive at work at 8.am. but don’t leave until 6 p.m., are “hurt to the core” by the Prime Minister’s suggestion that they are lazy. So says president of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke. Duke said he was shocked, perturbed and upset when he saw Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s comments about public servants yesterday.
“When I come across the headline in a daily newspaper (Express) that says ‘PM knocks public servants who produce absolutely nothing, but make the most noise when pay is late…LAZY LOAFERS’, it worries me, it worries all 80,000 public servants of this country. And it hurts us to the core,” he said.