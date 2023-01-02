Duke vs Farley

THE most jaw-dropping developments within the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in 2022 began in the last quarter of the year.
On September 7, Watson Duke, who as THA deputy chief was responsible for diaspora affairs, was in New York for meetings when he posted a video on Facebook accusing the THA of not providing for the needs of 27 “hungry and forgotten” members of the Roxborough Folk Performing Group who were in New York for performances.
He said the group was treated as “thieves, slaves and castaways” and, because of a lack of proper accommodation, they had to sleep in a basement for a few days with dead rats.
A shocked Augustine clarified via a news conference that the performers were not sent to New York by the THA but that the THA had assisted them with over $400,000 in airfare and accommodation.
Augustine threatened to review Duke’s position as deputy Chief Secretary, which Duke did not take lightly.
The very next day, Duke stripped Augustine, Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Paterson of their positions of PDP deputy political leaders.
Duke’s action had no effect on Augustine staying on as THA Chief Secretary.
“He was elected by the people and then the Assembly elected him, so there is absolutely no touching of the Chief Secretary or any of the secretaries in the THA,” political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath stated in an Express interview then.
The saga between the duo dragged on, with Duke claiming that Augustine had “failed the party in many ways”, Augustine challenging Duke to file a no-confidence motion in him and Duke resigning as Deputy Chief Secretary on September 15.
As he announced his resignation, Duke described Farley Augustine as a “little child” leading a “dictatorship in the making”.
“I wish not to be part of Farley and his gang; I will not be part of an executive run by a child and his friends who doesn’t understand what it is to serve,” he said.
Duke went on to chide Augustine for awarding multi-million-dollar contracts to contractors in Trinidad while the “small people” of Tobago were made to tender for small projects.
He also made bribery and corruption claims against the Chief Secretary, which Augustine denied and threatened legal action against Duke.
With Duke’s position in the THA now vacant, elected members of the House had to elect a new deputy Chief Secretary.
They did so at a special THA sitting on September 19 at which B.Yisrael was chosen to replace Duke.
Although Duke continued to bash the Augustine-led THA in a series of Facebook posts thereafter, the heat between him and Augustine seemed to fizzle out as the THA readied Tobago for its first-ever Carnival in October.
The inaugural event, held from October 28 to 30, was deemed a success by the THA Secretary for Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris.
Claims of discrimination
In the lead-up to Tobago’s Carnival season, there continued to be allegations that the Augustine-led administration was giving preferential treatment to Trinidad contractors while Tobago contractors were being sidelined for jobs.
This was alluded to by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who said: “Tobago got $300 million from the Minister of Finance for a development programme. They gave every cent of it to contractors in Trinidad,” Rowley stated at a political meeting in Trinidad on October 12. “The money came into Tobago, THA writes the cheques to the contractors, and that money is coming back to Trinidad, because they don’t like the Tobago contractors because they are PNM,” he said.
Augustine again dismissed the claims.
A week later, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris claimed that within 24 hours of submitting a proposal, one Trinidad-based company was awarded the contract to build a roadway on the island.
He said, by the next day, the company was on site with equipment and materials ready to start the project.
Augustine denied that the contractor - California Stucco Ltd - was hand-picked for the job and explained that the company was only brought on after the previous contractor had pulled out at the last minute.
As the year wrapped up, Tobagonians, even Duke, would witness another shocker.
On December 3, T&T awoke to news that Augustine and all members of the THA executive council had resigned from the PDP, effective December 1.
Their resignations came days away from the administration’s one-year anniversary.
In their resignation letter, Augustine and his team vowed to continue serving the people of Tobago as independent members of the THA.
Duke, who admitted he was surprised by the move, called for fresh THA elections by January and for the seats of the 13 area representatives who entered the THA on a PDP ticket to be declared vacant.
“The people of Tobago need to elect an executive with a clear mandate, and not be governed by an executive that steals power with no mandate,” he said.
He accused “Farley and friends” of a “cowardly act of abandoning the PDP mandate and Tobagonians for 30 pieces of silver”.
The PNM’s Tobago council echoed calls for fresh elections.
Augustine dismissed these calls, pointing out that continuing on as independents was legal and constitutional.
As to the reason for the mass resignations, Augustine said in an interview on December 13 that it came after he and his team endured months of toxicity and public abuse.
“We also noted that the political leader of the PDP made it quite clear that he owns the party, it belongs to him, whatever he says goes, it’s all his own, there is no room for any dissenting opinion, no room for any other consideration. And in such an undemocratic scenario we are left with no choice but to stand alone, and that’s what we have decided to do. It’s in keeping with the THA Act,” he said.
He said the formation of a new political party was not on the front burner at this time. However, he assured that the THA executive will continue to execute the mandate they campaigned on ahead of the THA elections on December 6, 2021.
As to the future of the PDP, the party’s chairman, Dr Sean Need, has said that the PDP remains strong.
Duke told the Express recently that all executive positions within the PDP that became vacant upon the recent resignations had already been filled.
He said the party’s chairman will soon issue a statement on the new executive.