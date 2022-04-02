DUKE WINS ROUND ONE

THE High Court has ruled in favour of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke after finding he was not properly joined as a defendant in an interpretation summons filed by the Office of the Attorney General last December.

That summons was brought by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi when Duke did not immediately step down as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after being appointed as deputy chief secretary.