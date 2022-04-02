DUKE WINS ROUND ONE

THE High Court has ruled in favour of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke after finding he was not properly joined as a defendant in an interpretation summons filed by the Office of the Attorney General last December.
That summons was brought by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi when Duke did not immediately step down as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after being appointed as deputy chief secretary.
While Justice Margaret Mohammed found Duke was not properly joined as a defendant, she appointed him as an interested party since it was based on his conduct that the summons was filed.
This means Duke remains in the matter, but is not mandated to file any submissions in the substantive claim. He will also not be required to pay any legal cost to the State.
The application to strike out the claim against him was filed in January by a team of attorneys led by Anand Ramlogan SC.
Similar applications were also filed by attorneys representing the THA and its Chief Secretary but those applications were denied by the judge.
Ramlogan had raised two main points as to why the claim against Duke should be struck out. The first was that the AG’s Office failed to comply with the Pre-Action Protocol Directions by not issuing correspondence to him prior to filing the summons.
The second argument was that the claim failed to disclose any grounds for him to be a defendant and that the proper parties to the claim were only the Office of the Attorney General and the THA.
Discretionary protocol
Ramlogan had argued that the established procedure in an interpretation claim is to notify parties who may have an interest and or who may wish to participate in the proceedings. By doing so they can decide whether they wish to apply to intervene.
By failing to adopt this approach he stated the AG’s Office had compelled Duke to participate in proceedings in a capacity that was unnecessary for the resolution of the issues.
The purpose of the claim is for the court to interpret sections of the THA Act to determine whether he was legally allowed to occupy positions at both the PSA and the RRCB while at the same time being THA Deputy Chief Secretary.
Another argument that was mounted by Ramlogan and attorneys for the other defendants was that the matter is not one that has become academic in nature since Duke has since resigned from his previous positions.
In her ruling, Justice Mohammed disagreed with this, saying there were still live issues that needed to be determined.
With regard to the State not issuing any pre-action correspondence to Duke, Justice Mohammed said the non-compliance is not by itself a sufficient basis to strike out the claim as an abuse of process, as the protocol is discretionary and not mandatory based on the circumstances of the case.
The State had submitted that pre-action protocol correspondence in this case was not necessary since the nature of an interpretation claim is not adversarial and the circumstances leading up to the filing of the claim was urgent.
July 22 ruling
However, the judge pointed out the State failed to put forward a sufficient basis for not issuing a pre-action protocol letter to Duke when it had issued two separate letters to the THA that were copied to Augustine.
“In my opinion, the Second Defendant was improperly joined as a party, as from the case law referred to by Senior Counsel for the Second Defendant at paragraph 32, 34, 36 and 37 of his submissions, the general practice is that in an interpretation claim, the State is a party and any interested party who is notified of the proceedings can choose to apply to be joined.
“In this regard, by not following this procedure, the Claimant deprived the Second Defendant of this option and caused him (to) incur legal costs in circumstances where there is no order sought against the Second Defendant personally and no pre-action correspondence was sent to him.
“In my opinion, by joining the Second Defendant as a party, he is now exposed in costs as a party in the substantive claim. Indeed if he was not joined, the First or Third Defendant (the THA and Augustine respectively) could have put forward the Second Defendant’s position. For these reasons, I will strike out the claim against the Second Defendant,” stated the judge.
With the ruling, the parties are to now file submissions with regard to cost as well as the substantive claim.
Provided that all the deadlines for filing have been met, the judge said she will deliver her ruling on the substantive claim on July 22.
The Office of the Attorney General was represented by a team of attorneys led by Fyard Hosein SC, and Rishi Dass, while Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, John Jeremie SC, Kiel Taklalsingh and Lesley Grey appeared for the THA and Augustine.
Attorneys Kent Samlal, Jared Jagroo and Natasha Bisram appeared alongside Ramlogan for Duke.
Previously, the RRCB was represented by Reginald Armour SC, and Vanessa Gopaul, but given that Armour has since been appointed Attorney General, Gopaul informed the court another senior attorney will have to be retained to lead the case for the RRCB.