Dumas: It’s too late now

LIFE in Trinidad and Tobago has deteriorated and while the prime minister’s signal to have talks with the people is welcomed, it comes too late, says former head of the public service Reginald Dumas.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Dumas said he is concerned that given the killings that have marked the start of 2023, things will get worse and the murder toll may even exceed the 606 of 2022.
“The prime minister should have been meeting with the people to talk about crime and other matters since years ago, you don’t wait until a crisis to go and talk to the people, people elected you, you can’t proceed on the basis that I am the Cabinet and I know more than the people who elected me,” said Dumas.
He noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his first term said he would have community meetings and he did.
“But it seems to me that the people attending those meetings were PNMites than members of the general population. If you just going to meet your own people in a different form that doesn’t help,” he said.
‘A national problem’
“The prime minister, who is head of the National Security Council, should be beefing up the law enforcement arsenal and meeting with the people a long time ago.”
Dumas said there must also be conversations with the Opposition on this matter which is a national problem.
“I do believe that it can get worse and that is why the prime minister’s statement, as welcomed as it was, has come a bit late,” said Dumas.
Rowley told the Express in a year-end interview last month that he was planning to hold a national discourse on crime.
Dumas also expressed alarm that there are non-working scanners at the Port of Spain port, noting that this situation should have never happened in the first place.
Dumas said if the scanners were not maintained and not working, there should have been immediate steps to address this and not leave a vacuum for illegal guns to come into the country through legal channels.
“This is crazy! I’ve never heard anything like that, guns coming through the legal ports,” he said.
He said, further, there is need to maintain an active Coast Guard fleet to man the borders and more customs officers should be hired.
The Government, he said, has a major role in reducing the incidence of crime.
Dumas said the cooperation of the people is also needed but there is widespread distrust.
He said it is a tragedy that people can no longer walk the streets as they are afraid of being killed.
“In the old days we knew nothing about burglar bars and burglar-proofing, we knew nothing about outside lights and car alarms, we could take a walk in the street and feel comfortable, now you can be killed by a stray bullet,” he said.
He said, further, he is not happy with the quality of governance in both Trinidad, under the leadership of Rowley, and in Tobago, under the leadership of Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
Terrifying image
of 600-plus dead
Noting that crime affects everybody, Dumas said: “In the first instance it affects the people of the country, people feel nervous, you go out and you can be hit by a stray bullet or you at a lime and someone come to shoot someone and miss their target and you end up dead.”
He said schools, businesses and investments are all impacted.
Dumas said when he think about 600-plus dead bodies it is a terrifying image and places T&T in the top ranks of the most murderous countries in the world per 100,000 inhabitants.
“That is not a record that we ever wanted to attain, that can’t be good. The way this year has started out God knows we might surpass that,” he said.
Saying no one would want the post currently held by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, he added: “I think that Hinds, in my view, is doing his best. It is clear that his best is not good enough. If you move him from there and put somebody else they might have a more positive impact, I don’t know, but the prime minister feels that is not so...how many members of his Cabinet today would wish to be minister of national security? Hinds’ own colleagues would say you stay there, you could take licks.”
Dumas said crime is a societal issue, and it is not merely a question of getting more weapons for the police.
He expressed concern that bullets from weapons used by the police and Defence Force are being found at crime scenes.
“I hope it is being looked at because it’s an absolute scandal. Crime is a societal issue, it is all good and well to have more boots on the ground and more cameras—that is important —but we spend to much time in this country, not only with crime but other matters, dealing with effects rather than causes,” he said.
Dumas said the root causes of crime should have been examined a long time ago.
“A criminal is not born like that, he’s made, what make him a criminal—that needs to be looked at and treated,” he said.