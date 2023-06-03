DUPREY TO PAY $1B

Radio and TV Jaagriti have taken a decision to not broadcast speeches of Opposition MP Barry Padarath.

The decision was made after the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) raised red flags over his use of what it deemed to be insulting language when Padarath uttered the words “son of a b----” at a public meeting.

The company said it has sought legal advice on whe­ther any steps should be taken in relation to TATT, as well as its continued business relationship with the United National Congress (UNC).