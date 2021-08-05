After the floods and the mud on Tuesday, the dust followed yesterday.
Residents, vendors, taxi-drivers and commuters coughed and complained about the dust in the air as they made their way through Port of Spain yesterday, in the aftermath of flash flooding.
Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez gave the assurance that the “streets in the nation’s capital will continue to be washed down to eliminate the dust, and the clean-up should end by (today).”
A heavy downpour caused downtown Port of Spain, including Nelson, Duncan and George streets, as well as Cascade, St Ann’s, parts of Diego Martin and Maraval, to flood within minutes.
Floodwaters washed through houses, displaced cars and brought tonnes of mud, debris and trees down main roads.
On Tuesday night, Wednesday and yesterday, the Port of Spain Corporation continued to mobilise personnel to clean the streets.
Affected residents also grabbed hoses, brooms and mops, pitching in to clean the communities into the late hours of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
In a brief phone interview yesterday, Martinez said: “The clean-up is actually taking place still. We are trying to finish as much as possible. It would take a Herculean effort, but we have to continue the work. WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) will continue to wash the area down the streets and the impacted areas.”
Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland said: “Clean-up is ongoing. We have procured supplies like mops, sanitary packs, brooms and shovels that we intend to distribute to affected residents. We intend to strategically distribute the cleaning equipment on a needs basis. We worked in St James and lower Duncan Street, Queen and Nelson streets up to this afternoon. WASA was washing down the roads. We know about the dust. It is a health hazard. But it is an ongoing exercise.”
He added: “On Wednesday afternoon around 5.30 p.m., National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds revisited the affected areas. We also contacted Social Development Minister Donna Cox to assist a family in Woodbine. (This) morning, I would be checking out areas like Africa (East of Duncan Street), John John and Dan Kelly to see how they were affected and how we can help restore normalcy.”
Dust devil
As the debris brought by the flooding continued to be cleared yesterday, Morvant taxi-driver Rodney St Bernard said: “I could not believe my eyes on Tuesday. Rubble and mud had carpeted the area around Tamarind Square. Water was coming up midway to the car. There were no taxis on the Morvant Stand.
“But I think the mayor and the corporation did a good job. It could have been worse. The problem is the dust. It’s tough when you have to get in and out of Port of Spain.”
Chee Mooke Bakery manager Stokely Phillips told the Express by phone: “The clean-up is going okay. But it’s the tonnes of mud and dust. If we had vacuum, we could get it done quicker. But we have to get it washed down. It will take a lot of water to wash it down.”
Prince Street resident Ann Ferreira said: “It’s dusty. It’s a little better than Wednesday. The corporation picked up some of the rubble. But no hosing down today. They have to keep washing down the street for the dust.”