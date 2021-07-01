Dying from a broken heart

CAN parents grieve the loss of a child until they die broken-hearted?
Sharon Reyes, sister of missing Carapo woman Coreen Singh, knows this is possible, since she saw it happen to her parents.
Reyes watched both her mother and father live their twilight years in emotional turmoil and gut-wrenching pain over the loss of their beloved Coreen, waiting in hope and watching their front door for her return.
On February 3, 2018, Coreen, 24, a supervisor at Xtra Foods at Arima, left her home driving her Nissan Tiida after telling her family that she was headed to Trincity Mall.
Later they learned that she instead went to meet someone she knew regarding her divorce proceedings.
Coreen had separated for almost eight months from her husband, the love of her life, which was how Reyes described him during an interview with the Express last Saturday.
Reyes said her baby sister married a man who was a Muslim, and she “gave up everything” to be the wife that he wanted her to be, but their youth and unrealistic expectations led to their separation.
Around 2 a.m. on February 5, 2018 Coreen’s burnt-out vehicle was discovered in Trantrill Road, St Augustine, by Reyes, another sister and a nephew when they followed up on a lead that a vehicle was seen on fire at that location.
When they pieced together the scorched licence plate, it matched Coreen’s vehicle. Further proof was obtained when the chassis number on the paperwork matched the one on the burnt-out shell.
Precious memories
Reyes sobbed during the interview; she said to this day there was no logic, rationale, or warning of her sister’s disappearance.
“There is no sense in us losing Coreen. She was so calm and charming. Funny and joyful. I cannot think of a reason that someone would want to harm her. Why would someone want to harm the most harmless person on this earth? I try not to think of what may or may not have happened to her. I just try to comfort my heart, counsel myself and those around me and try to believe that one day she would return,” she said.
The petite Coreen was just five feet (1.5 metres) tall, of medium build with a brown complexion and long, black hair. Coreen and Reyes’ mother, Monica Reyes, drew her last breath on November 16, 2018, after enduring nine months of heartbreak.
Monica had suffered two strokes, was confined to a wheelchair after one of her legs was amputated, and her organs gradually shut down.
She never stopped asking for Coreen until her death on November 16—just a month shy of her 70th birthday and six days before her missing daughter’s 25th birthday. And mourning the loss of his wife and the unexpected and sudden disappearance of his last child, a bereaved Lall Singh, 77, seemed to give up on life. He passed away on January 3 this year at the family’s home at Kelly Street, Peytonville.
During those last years, the quality of his life declined as he sometimes drowned his hurt with alcohol and tears. Wherever he went, he would tell any and everyone what happened to his family and how his life fell apart.
Exactly a month after his passing, the family marked three years since Coreen’s disappearance.
Living in hope
During a telephone interview with the Express last Saturday, Reyes quietly sobbed as she spoke of the loss of her parents and sister.
“Daddy’s passing was just like with mommy. Depression. He just grieved until that was it that morning. Once he had breath, he never stopped speaking to everyone about Coreen; never stopped. He was ailing with Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and while he lost quite a bit of his memory, he never forgot about Coreen. He was not very coherent in the end, only recognised his children and immediate relatives. He seemed lost,” said Reyes.
“He never gave up hope that she would come back. He used to make plans and include her in them. He would say, ’When Coreen come back’, we going to this and that. He said he made his will and the house was in her name. Her bedroom is still the same as she left it, but he would not go into her bedroom to look at anything,” said the sister.
Reyes did not discourage her father from holding on to the hope of seeing his daughter return, and she too hopes for a miracle that Coreen would walk back into their lives. “We keep the hope that she will reappear. We keep everything about her alive. I would encourage him about Coreen and that comforted me too. It soothed my hurt too,” she said.
Reyes said her father never sought treatment for his Parkinson’s condition because he never had faith in doctors or hospitals.
The frustration, fear and bereavement of the losses of three members of her family, consequently caused a breakdown among the siblings, Reyes related.
“The family has been so tormented by everything that has happened, so we do not always get along. So, we do our separate things to mark the day of her disappearance.
“Every year we mark Coreen’s disappearance by putting her picture on social media and pour our hearts out in the hope that she would see the messages and come home. Coreen was the glue that kept us together,” she wept.
Tender moments
Reyes remembered the tender moments she shared with her youngest sister, whom she described as “a miracle baby”, born to a mother who was 48 years old, joining a family of much older siblings.
Just over two pounds at birth, Reyes affectionately called her a “tadpole”, as she fit into the palm of a hand and fought to live the first five months of her life at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
Reyes recalled that she would take her mother’s pumped breast milk to the hospital to feed Coreen.
She recalled on one occasion when her mother was having her leg amputated, she (their mother) gave Coreen her wedding rings for safekeeping. She and Coreen spent the night at the hospital, sleeping on hospital chairs, until their mother exited the operating theatre.
“To lose Coreen after she survived all of that, is very hard,” said the sister. “I don’t have the answer about closure. One part of me wants it one day, and another part is scared to reach that point,” she said.
No police updates
The police investigation could be ongoing, but Reyes said the family has not received any updates to reassure them that detectives are working on the case.
“I would like to see the police take some action in my sister’s case. There are so many questions, many gaps that up to today we can only assume what happened.
“We do not have our parents any longer and some of the siblings are not together as a family unit. She loved us all. She was the baby of the family, but she was the glue that kept up together, the peacemaker. She was beautiful inside and out,” she said.
Reyes never forgot Coreen’s laughter and sense of humour, and she hopes that Coreen will return and reunite her family.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.