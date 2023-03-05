E-mail hacks and the Israeli connection

Team Jorge, a covert Israeli group comprised of Israeli security experts, claimed to have hacked into the e-mail of former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during the People’s Partnership tenure between 2010 and 2015.
Team Jorge is also admitting to having manipulated 33 presidential campaigns around the world, with 27 of them succeeding.
The tactics the disinformation experts claim to have employed are hacking messaging apps and e-mail accounts, planting materials in compromised accounts, hacking and leaking real or forged material, creating an army of online avatars (fake accounts) for social media manipulation, voter suppression, and election disruption, and undermining election results with “stop and steal”-style campaigns.
An international team of investigative journalists was able to verify several of the tactics claimed by Team Jorge in several countries.
The covert Israeli firm’s activities were part of a large-scale investigation that included undercover journalists Gur Meggido (TheMarker), Frederic Metezeau (Radio France), and Omar Benjabob (Haaretz).
It was coordinated over the last nine months by the Paris-based organisation Forbidden Stories, which pursues the work of assassinated or threatened journalists. The investigation included over 100 journalists from 30 media outlets, including the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Caribbean Communications Network (CCN—Express and TV6).
Worldwide disruptors
Mashy Meidan, 63, known as “Max”, boasted about Team Jorge’s services in one of several Zoom meetings with undercover journalists between July and August of last year, as part of the investigation. CCN had access to the recordings.
“Our team has the very best experience with handling campaigns, including presidential campaigns. We specialise in providing tailor-made services to governments, but also to private candidates.
“We have been working in Europe, Africa, SE Asia, and Latin America which means Central and South America, we have this experience in the world.
“We are built to form and execute elaborate strategic plans while taking into consideration a significant quantity of variants and develop (sic) unique capabilities based on client needs. This is one of our forte issues (sic).
“We execute a strategic and practical plan, which means strategic and tactical, we know how to run intelligence and influence operations. This is one of our very strong parts,” said Meidan.
Meidan disclosed that core team members consisted of persons working in governmental agencies and from many different levels. “Some of us are former senior financial info and warfare experts. Some of us work with the psychological warfare specialists,” he said.
Emailgate reference
During one presentation to journalists who were posing as potential clients the man who was unmasked as the operation’s head honcho—Tal Hanan alias “Jorge”—also mentioned work they had done in the Caribbean.
His brother, Zohar Hanan, known as “Nick” and at least two others make up Team Jorge’s core members.
Hanan claimed he hacked the e-mail of the chief of staff of then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and sent messages to create a political crisis. The video recording obtained by the journalists showed Hanan using a googled story on Emailgate dated May 2013 as a point of reference. It is, however, unclear based on his explanation if he was admitting direct involvement in the Emailgate scandal.
An international intelligence source close to Hanan alleged a Trinidadian businessman with deep political connections to the People’s National Movement (PNM) had paid Team Jorge to execute the disinformation campaign. Attempts to reach Hanan by this investigative journalist and others for comment on this allegation proved futile despite several WhatsApp calls and messages.
Senior investigator at the OCCRP Khadija Sharife, who is based in South Africa, got on to the local businessman in Trinidad last Friday morning and indicated to him that his name had come up as a client of Hanan connected to the Trinidad Emailgate job in 2013. The businessman responded: “I have no idea regarding what you are talking about. I have never heard of that company or that name... never heard of that name.”
Sharife pressed further, asking if he was certain he had not heard about the Israeli-based organisation run by Hanan, and he responded, “Never!”
The alleged Kamla leak
In the screening’s two-minute clip which Hanan played for the undercover investigative journalists with the title, “Seizing email boxes and using them to reveal corruption”, a screenshot of a local story written about the Emailgate scandal pops up on the screen dated May 22, 2013.
Hanan’s voice-over in the clip states, “This is a very interesting story in the small island of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. So the PM she declared a reshuffle of the cabinet, you know there is a negotiation I will give you sports minister, I will give you economy minister, oil minister, and then somehow the night before the vote they got an email from the Chief of Staff of PM went to all coalition members—all the promises were leaked, promised one to be economy minister—she told him he would be sports minister, she even promised one to be oil minister, but she told him he would be tourism minister—you can understand they were not happy, so the next morning in the vote there was no confidence and she (sic) government fell.”
Tal Hanan and his brother, Zohar, refused to answer any questions despite several requests from the team of international journalists. Hanan, however, denied any wrongdoing, while his brother said he had “been working all his life according to the law”. Hanan once worked in the Israeli special forces.
Although he had been present with Hanan during several Zoom meetings with the undercover journalists, Meidan, through his lawyer, said he has never been associated with any company or entity called “Team Jorge”. Meidan once worked for an Israeli internal security service called Shabak.
Another man, Ishay Shecter, identified as another member of the core Team Jorge, denied having an association with the team and was not familiar with their illegal activities. He said he could not comprehend why someone would attempt to mix up his name unless they were attempting to hurt him.