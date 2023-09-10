‘Each citizen has a role to play’

Randy Seepersad

With more than 400 murders recorded already for the year, and with less than four months to go, there have been calls from several quarters for the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to do more.

However, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad is reiterating that the best way to tackle crime is a whole-of-society approach, with each citizen playing their role in reclaiming the country from criminal elements.

“When one examines the crime problem in this country, it is easy to literally just point to the TTPS and say the blame lies on them. This is because, for many, the only barometer to judge the performance of the TTPS and even the Commissioner of Police is the murder rate.

“But this is a limited point of view. The TTPS is mandated to do a lot of things in their daily functions. Yes, they treat with stopping and preventing crime, but then their duties are expanded to investigating crimes, transparency in this procedure, and even prosecution at times.

“Then there are programmes for accountability and community-minded programmes such as youth development programmes,” he told the Sunday Express.

“And while the TTPS remains the body in which the power and responsibility is vested in to stop crime, with all that said, they are still a limited force. As such, they need the cooperation of the citizens. Crime should never been seen as a problem for only the police... it should be something that receives a whole-of-government approach, a whole-of-society approach.

“The police cannot do it by themselves, and they need the help of everyone in society.”

He said technology was important to crime detection and crime prevention, and while he acknowledged more such tools may be needed by the organisation, he said from his experience, the TTPS has the technology at hand.

“The tools are there, and the technology is there. (Crime & Problem Analysis Branch of the TTPS) has been recording the information, detailed information, on murders and shootings. They have the geo-quotes (coordinates) of these incidents and they are aware of the areas in which crime is disproportionately taking place in some sectors as opposed to others.

“So they know the where, and in several cases the who, even though reports of robberies and larcenies have been distributed into the wider areas of society recently. So they have the assets and technology. Now, it is to act on them,” Seepersad said.

“For the most immediate results, they should bring all assets to bear on people and places and focus heavily on reducing crime, especially in the so called hotspot areas. It’s a proximate cause approach.

“Focus on the drivers which are more immediate and cause crime, such as inter-gang rivalries, fights for turf. If we are aware of gangs, then we need to deal with them, even if that means redeployment of resources, or shifting resources, with high focus on visibility.

“Ensuring that the citizenry and especially those who commit deviant behaviours (criminal elements) see that law enforcement is around, even if that means bolstering the forces with members from the Defence Force or even the Coast Guard. This will lead to essentially quick gains via a deterrent effect.”

For more long-term effects, he once again suggested that the State invest more in communities.

“Again, I am not saying that at this stage, that strong policing is not very important, because it is. But there needs to be a shift towards prevention. Focus on the proximate causes, for instance. Prioritise understanding the very event which triggers violence, and work from there to prevent future incidents.

“Because in many situations, the littlest things can spark gang violence and by the time the moment is finished, with the type of weaponry being utilised, three or four people would have died.

“In this country, most of our murders are a result of gang violence. So if these triggers can be understood then we can then intervene with community policing or social welfare groups. There needs to be a shift in emphasis. The State needs to tackle the root causes of crime, and invest in the various communities of this country, with special emphasis on young persons,” Seepersad said.

Last year, he Seepersad projected the annual murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030 if action is not taken to treat with societal issues and other root causes of crime in this country.

The forecast, called the ARIMA Model, is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.

Seepersad, coordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, noted that in his research, he was able to utilise trend analysis and computer modelling to predict crime rates for this country, within margins of error, which showed that crime was on the increase.

The models gave values for various types of crime up to 2030.

This year, the ARIMA Model has a forecast of 601 murders for 2023.

The upper-class limit of this model says that this country can see up to 807 murders reported, with the lower-class limits giving a figure of 395 murders.

