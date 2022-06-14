East, Central, South hard hit by flooding

By 11.30 a.m. yesterday, flooding in parts of Sangre Grande, Arima, Claxton Bay, Gasparillo, Princes Town, Moruga and Rio Claro had been reported.
In Claxton Bay, councillor Shazeeda Nadia Khan told the Express that the Cedar Hill area had been flooded with some yards being covered by water. However, she said no significant damage to properties had occurred.
“We’ve had reports of flooding along the Cedar Hill and Claxton Bay areas so far. There is street flooding and yard flooding.
There are persons who live downstairs who were mildly affected but not to the point of causing damage. If it continues like this, yes because the water was already high this morning,” she said.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong later told the Express that there were several reports of street and flash flooding in Gasparillo and Claxton Bay.
By 1 p.m. a release from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo’s Disaster Management Unit stated at least three homes were affected by flooding.
In Princes Town, regional corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine said parts of Hardbargain and Sisters Road had been flooded, with few homes being affected. Poor drainage, he said, had contributed to the issue.
“There was a lot of flooding so far but no one has lost anything. In Hardbargain, Fourth Company Village road, Sisters Road, the main road, all these areas are presently flooded.
There are a few homes if the water continues it will have problems. It is already in some homes but not yet caused any damaged. It already entered some people’s homes.’
“There is an area that should have been cleaned. We have been clamouring with the Ministry Of Works. We have done some work but that is on minor watercourses, the main water course we have been clamouring to get cleaned every year and it still has not been done and unless it is cleaned we will have this problem every year,” he said.
In Moruga, Member of Parliament Michelle Benjamin said there were several reports of street flooding, but none of home flooding in her constituency.
She said, however, that as rains gushed down, she was monitoring land slippages and movement that may potentially affect at least one home.
A hazard report released by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) yesterday indicated that there had been at least two reports of homes being flooded in Sum Sum Hill, Claxton Bay, and One Way Drive, Cocorite.
In Couva, at Phoenix Park Road and St Joseph, there were two reports of fallen trees, it said.