East coast water woes

Residents blocked Ortoire Village roads with burning debris before daybreak yesterday, in protest of what they say has been a five-week gap in water supply that continues to affect hundreds in the area.
Frustrated villagers took to the streets, lighting tyres from as early as 5 a.m. to highlight their plight. The blockage caused moderate traffic coming out of the region but was quickly cleared by police and the Fire Service around 6 a.m.
But fisherman and resident Alon Straker told the Express that many were still desperate for redress from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), as taps continue to remain dry.
“We have had no water at all for about five weeks and something. We get water from WASA from a dam, we normally get water once every two weeks or so, and for the past five weeks we have had no water and our tanks are empty. If you go by people right now, it has clothes piled up...people cannot wash and it is coming to school time. This is a fishing village, and we need water to carry on,” he said.
Straker said residents were dependent on truck-borne water from the area’s regional corporation, or from private suppliers in order to survive. However, many had found it difficult to make limited supplies last as they awaited a steady source.
Despite complaints to the Authority and promises of repairs, he said, the issue persists. He said nearby Coconut Grove had also been affected.
In a statement yesterday, Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray called the lack of supply a “deeply troubling” development. He said the community had last received pipe-borne water on August 2.
Paray said he had raised concerns about the inadequate water supply over the past years.
In a recent meeting between the Authority and multiple village councils in the area, commitments were made to remedy long standing supply issues, said the MP.
“However, it is regrettable to note that, to this day, WASA remains encumbered with numerous engineering and distribution challenges that adversely impact our community’s daily lives. The people of Mayaro constituency have demonstrated patience and understanding, but the suffering due to lack of essential resources such as water is unacceptable,” Paray wrote.
He urged WASA to prioritise and expedite the resolution of the issue.
In a news release yesterday, the Authority said it acknowledged recent challenges experienced by residents of Mayaro. It said this area was served by the Mayaro Water Treatment Plant, supplemented by the Navet Water Treatment Plant via the San Pedro Booster.
It said that pressure-related issues at this booster station had negatively impacted Mayaro’s water supply.
Service to Mayaro and environs will be restored today, WASA said, to be rotated as follows:
• Mile End, Ortoire, Coconut Grove—August 23-24
• Cascadoux, Kernaham—August 24-25
• Rabita, Resthouse, Manzanilla, Plaisance
—August 25-26
• Alexis, Panhandle, Solomon Street, Peter Hill
—August 26-27
• St Ann’s, Begorat—August 27-29
• Balata, Mafeking, Cedar Grove—August 29-30
In addition, it said, it has increased truck-borne supplies to the area and supplemental truck services to those at elevated points or extremities of its distribution system.
“The Authority continues to maintain open lines of communication with parliamentary and local government representatives, regarding service to customers in the area and the provision of a supplemental truck-borne service where required,” it said.