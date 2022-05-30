Today, we feature the fashion of two designers who were born in India and now call Trinidad and Tobago home. Both have been been warmly embraced by the local fashion community for what they bring to the table.
Charu Lochan Dass' eponymous brand encompasses the essence of elegance and sophistication while Neha Karina Dawar, creative director and fashion designer of Neha Designs, reflects a vision for Caribbean-Indian luxury fashion. Lochan Dass started her journey into the world of fashion from an early age and has always been passionate about art, beauty and fashion.
She merged her painting and sketching skills with her natural instinct for fashion and style when she pursued a degree in fashion design and marketing at the London College of Fashion. After returning from England in 2011, she dedicated her time and effort in creating her brand.
Karina Dawar was introduced to designers from the Middle Eastern and Indian regions, and she did not take much time to cultivate her aesthetic following short courses in embroidery, styling, colour theory and brand development in India.
In July 2015, Karina Dawar developed her brand of Indian couture with the brand 'Neha Karina'.
You can read both stories on the Her Magazine.