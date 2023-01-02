East PoS residents plead for clean air

RESIDENTS of East Port of Spain and environs are hoping to smell clean air for the new year. A group of concerned residents from Building Seven, St Joseph Road in Port of Spain, said, for months, a ruptured sewer main has been a major source of their discomfort.
Spokesperson for the group of concerned residents, Patrick Maynard, told the Express, on Saturday, numerous complaints to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), and the Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South, Keith Scotland, have solved nothing.
“We spoke to all the relevant authorities. WASA came and pumped the cesspit but that was a temporary fix. Meanwhile, we have young children and the elderly here breathing the stench, which is unbearable,” he said in a cellphone interview.
Maynard added, “Crime right now is a hot topic. Everybody is talking about the crime situation, but what is happening to the residents here is considered a crime because knowing that elderly people and young children are living here and continuously having to deal with this stench is inhumane, offensive, and embarrassing.”
Maynard said windows have had to remain shut for months to avoid the stench.
Faeces on the compound
“This has been happening for months and our building, which is Building Seven, is adversely affected because of where we are situated. We can’t open our windows, and we have to be constantly mopping. Children couldn’t even go outside to ride their new bikes for Christmas, and people can’t breathe in fresh air. We can’t invite guests to our homes for the holidays because the stench is so embarrassing, and even worse than that, there is a threat that anybody could fall severely sick because of this stench and raw sewage on the compound. The children can’t even go on the basketball court because of the raw sewage on the court, and it’s so terrible now that the concrete has turned green,” he said.
Maynard said the issue is exacerbated when it rains. “When it rains, it becomes terrible. There are raw faeces on the compound, and the compound becomes like a river. No one could go outside.
He added, “Seeing this thing is believing because words can’t express what we are experiencing. “I don’t think the powers that be even care because we would not be suffering right now,” he said.
Maynard hopes that the sewer issue will be given priority early in the new year. “What we were told, initially, was that they are fixing an issue on the Beetham, and once that is completed, they will fix our issue, but why should we have to wait this length of time?”
Swarms of
mosquitoes
Maynard said mosquitoes are another issue that has to be dealt with.
“We have swarms of mosquitoes. The drains are not being cleaned, and they are currently filled with bottles and other filth. It is only a matter of time before someone gets severely sick in this building or from any of the nearby buildings. This is hazardous to everyone,” Maynard said.
Maynard said there is a lack of empathy for residents of East Port of Spain.
“Where is the empathy for us? Where is the respect to even come and see what is happening and keep us informed about the progress or inform us on the plans for solving the issues? We expect better from those who are put to work for us. If this was an issue residents could have fixed, we would fix it ourselves to ease our suffering, but we are depending on the powers that be, who seem to not care about what is happening with the residents here,” Maynard said.