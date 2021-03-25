Easter warning from CoP, as Covid cases increase

As churches get ready to observe Easter and the Baptist holiday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is warning against any gatherings in breach of protocols as Covid cases rise.
Over the last two days, 59 new cases have been recorded.
Griffith also said he will no longer be “entertaining any requests at this time for vigils and marches”, according to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.
Griffith noted that in recent weeks, in light of the deaths of several women, he had agreed to grant permission across the board to help facilitate issues highlighted across the country. These permissions included groups that requested permission to hold vigils, protests, meetings and marches.
However, he “noted with concern” that some of these requests for gatherings turned out to be in contravention of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations, Section 3 (1), which states that a person shall not, without reasonable justification be found at any public place where the number of persons gathered, at any time, exceeds ten.
Recent gatherings attracted hundreds of persons even though the organisers of these events said they tried their very best at crowd control.
As a result, Griffith will no longer be entertaining requests to gather.
Additionally, Griffith advised both the Christian and the Shouter Baptist communities to ensure that they adhere to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations with their events next week.
He asked organisers to be more innovative, and instead of gathering in their hundreds, to have virtual events, including the Stations of the Cross processions, as he noted every year thousands participate in Shouter Baptist Day celebrations and the Easter vigils.
He added, “But we are not in normal times. This month marked one year since the virus has been with us. So far, 141 persons have died as a result of the virus and thousands were affected. The borders have been closed and there are restrictions in place to protect the country. We have noticed over the past year, some events with large gatherings caused a spike in cases. The TTPS has been on the front line ensuring that people observe the restrictions and adhere to the protocols. I know these upcoming events always attracted thousands of people, but this time, we have to be careful. I am asking the organisers of these events to ensure that their followers do the right thing.”
Pray with family
Meanwhile, several religious leaders and elders have registered their support for Griffith’s stance.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Inter-religious Organisation (IRO) president Knolly Clarke said he agreed with Griffith.
“Vigils make people congregate and they feel the church can perform miracles. We must be ‘wise as a serpent, and harmless as a dove’. Go to church at 8 a.m., and keep your vigil with your nuclear family, and not the extended family.
“We encourage people to pray with the family. Family is important. Church leaders should have virtual services.”
Clarke added: “The (Reverend Claude Berkley) Bishop does not want us to have any vigil, and to have our services at the right times. Long ago, we would have vigils at the Holy Trinity Cathedral. It is also dangerous. Just look at what was done to Fr Ian Taylor (Tunapuna) and they stole his bicycles.”
People playing politics
Spiritual Baptist elder Clayton Blackman said yesterday Griffith was within his right to crack down on breaches of Covid protocols.
“And if he is basing his argument on the spike in Covid-19 cases, then he is within his right not to approve it. People are just putting the word ‘vigil’ in the front, and, there are people who are playing politics. They are genuinely playing politics. Baptists should keep their congregation in the churches. You don’t need to go out on the street. But the law is the law.”
Flouting guidelines
Tobago Hindu Society public relations officer Deosaran Sinanan, who was heading to Tobago to deliver a lecture on Phagwa (Holi), said yesterday he agreed with Griffith.
“There should be no vigils until things can be put in place. I think the vigil did not serve any real purpose. I thought it would have sensitised people to the crime situation. Whether or not they have vigils, the crime continues. I don’t think the vigils should stop, and something more positive should be done to streamline the Police Service. Not many people have confidence. They are not doing what should be done to protect people,” he said.
And IRO vice-chairman Pundit Sirjoo Mukram, 72, said: “We have to go with whatever guidelines we have from the State and the police. We have found new cases. Honestly, we have too many people who are not adhering to the guidelines from the medical experts. I don’t know why we have to depend upon the police to police us in such a trying situation. Why we can’t discipline ourselves? Too many people are flouting the guidelines. Even on the roads, the manner in which people drive. If the police are not there, can you imagine what will happen? Imagine the carnage. Discipline has to be forced upon us, which should not be so.”