Easter weekend murder mayhem

Police are yet to identify the bodies of a man and a woman who were found in Caroni on Friday night.

The bodies were found about 10 p.m. by residents of Azeez Lane, off the Caroni South Bank Road, in Kelly Village.

They heard a series of loud noises which sounded like gun­shots and notified the police and paramedics.

A team of offi­cers from the Central Division, as well as the Homicide Bureau, responded and found the bodies of a man and woman at the side of the roadway near a wooden house.

The two bodies bore multiple wounds—inclu­ding injuries which resembled chop wounds.

The male victim is believed to be a person who resides in the area and known to police.

However, up to last night, relatives of the deceased had yet to confirm the identity.

When the Sunday Express visited the community, residents of the area said the incident had left them traumatised, and they were scared for their lives.

They declined to speak further.

Taxi driver shot dead

In an unrelated inci­dent, a taxi driver has been shot dead in Arima.

Police said that about midday yesterday, Mark Lewis, of Upper Calvary Branch Road in Arima, was plying his vehicle when he picked up three men along the Arima Bypass Road.

However, while proceeding along the roadway, the men pulled out firearms and announced a hold up.

There was said to be a struggle, during which Lewis was shot.

The suspects then exited the vehicle and ran a short distance.

They were seen entering a black van which was parked nearby, and they drove off.

These three incidents, along with the killings of Sharsa David, 47, in Edinburgh 500; and Sean Darsoo, 41, in San Fernando, have pushed the murder toll up to 148.

The comparative for the same period was 95.

