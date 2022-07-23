THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) is calling on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to withdraw her public shaming of lawyers.
At the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night meeting this week, Persad-Bissessar labelled some attorneys who voted against last week Friday’s no-confidence motion against Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, as “eat ah food lawyers”.
The association issued a media release yesterday, calling on Persad-Bissessar to withdrawal her statements, saying she was out of line in criticising the attorneys for expressing their views on the issue.
“As with all organisations which adhere to principles of democracy and open debate, it is essential that the membership should feel themselves free to express their views without repercussion. The attempt at the public shaming of our respected members by the Leader of the Opposition, could only have a regrettably chilling effect, especially on younger members, of discouraging freedom of expression in future debates,” the release stated.
Two Fridays ago, the LATT held a special general meeting (SGM) in which 551 of its close to 3,000 members participated, eventually defeating the motions.
There were two motions—one of no confidence in the AG, and another calling on him to resign his position. They both failed.
Of the 551 attorneys who attended the meeting chaired by LATT president Sophia Chote, SC, 234 of them cast their ballots in favour of the vote of no confidence, while 317 and voted against.
With regard to the motion calling for Armour to resign from his position as AG, 241 voted in favour; and 310, against.
The motions signed by 40 LATT members followed controversy on whether Armour had deliberately misled the Miami court by downplaying his role in previously representing former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung in separate but parallel criminal proceedings in the local courts.
Armour had stated on affidavit that when he formed part of Kuei Tung’s legal team between 2004 and 2008 at the Magistrates’ Court he was a junior counsel and “note-taker” and, therefore, had a minimal role in the proceedings.
On April 27, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Reemberto Diaz “disqualified” Armour and Sequor Law, a United States law firm that was representing this country, from continuing to participate in the case.
Had the resolutions been passed, they would have had no tangible effect, since the LATT cannot force the attorney general to tender his resignation or the prime minister into revoking Armour’s appointment.
Grovelling to Armour
At the UNC virtual meeting, Persad-Bissessar lashed out at those who voted against the motions, especially the senior attorneys, labelling them “eat ah food” lawyers who were “singing for their supper”.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “Because all those who grovelled to Armour and to the PNM in that meeting know they have made fools of themselves. Like Armour, they know they no longer have any credibility in the eyes of the younger and larger group of lawyers of the public.”
She also called on the LATT to make the transcript of the meeting public.
“When the transcript of that meeting becomes public, all of T&T will know the truth of what happened—and how supposedly senior counsel embarrassed themselves in their desperation to eat ah food. All of Trinidad and Tobago will be laughing at these men,” she had stated.
But in its release, the LATT said the attack on the lawyers was unwarranted.
It also pointed out that such meetings were always private and, therefore, kept between its membership.
LATT reminded the Leader of the Opposition (who is a member of the Inner Bar), that the LATT is established by statute and is charged with certain functions. Its meetings are private meetings of professionals who make up the membership. “At the SGM, which the Honourable Leader of the Opposition said that she attended, members were reminded that the meeting was a private one. The meetings of the LATT have always been private, as is the case with other similar associations.
“This is neither new nor unusual. Members were entitled to rely on and did rely on this long-standing protocol in presenting the motion, speaking on it, and participating in the general debate. Members had enquired prior to and at the meeting whether voting was going to be anonymous and by secret ballot, as was the case,” the release stated.
LATT surprised
and disappointed
It is for this reason the LATT said it was “surprised and disappointed” that Persad-Bissessar not only made public how some of its members had indicated how they were going to vote, but also singled out certain attorneys “for an unseemly public attack, attributing the most dishonourable of motives to them for the position they took”.
While the LATT said it was taking no issue with principled criticism regarding the position taken by the majority of those who cast their ballots at the meeting, what it found to be “beyond the pale is the personal vilification of individual members by the holder of a high constitutional office”.
It said the LATT will continue to carry out its duties under the Act, which includes, among other things, the protection and representation of the interests of its members.
“The LATT is not a political party nor are our statutory objectives political ones. As such, we call upon the Leader of the Opposition to do what is appropriate and withdraw her statements,” the release stated.
The LATT had also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to withdraw his attack on LATT on the Armour issue, but he did not.