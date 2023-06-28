EBC: 373 to face off in August 14 polls

ELDERLY HELP-DEXTER.JPG

An elderly woman is assisted by another voter at the polling station at Mon Repos RC Primary School San Fernando on Monday August 10, after casting her vote.  -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

 DEXTER PHILIP

A total of 373 people are vying to become local government representatives at the August 14 polls.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has revealed that ten political parties will be fielding candidates, as well as six independent candidates.

The EBC said the People’s National Movement (PNM) is the only political party with can­didates in all 141 electoral districts.

There is an alliance between the United National Congress (UNC) and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) to contest all 141 seats, with the UNC fielding 110 candidates and the NTA 31.

The Government postponed the local government election which was due last December, citing local government reform.

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client, Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, challenged the extension of local government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022, for one year, following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022.

The Privy Council ruled in favour of Ramlogan, thereby forcing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call the election.

In the 2019 local government election, there was an electorate of 1,079,976 in 139 electoral districts in Trinidad. In the upcoming election, there are 141 electoral districts to be contested with the creation of two new seats—in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Corporation and another in the Mayaro Regional Corporation.

In 2018, the voter turnout was 34.49 per cent and the total votes cast were 372,503.

The UNC received the popular vote with 202,584 votes, or 54.38 per cent of the total votes cast. The PNM received 161,962 votes or 43.48 per cent. The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) got the third-highest votes with 2,635 while the Congress of the People (COP) got 972 votes and the Movement for National Development, 404 votes.

—Anna Ramdass

PARTIES CONTESTING THE AUGUST 14 LG ELECTIONS

• People’s National Movement (PNM)—141 candidates

• United National Congress (UNC)—110

• Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP)—48

• National Transformation Alliance (NTA)—31

• Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)—17

• Re-United Farmers Alliance

• Movement for Social Justice (MSJ)

• The National Party (TNP)

• Trinidad Humanity Campaign (THC)

• Unity of The People (UTP)

Independent candidates:

• Belmont South—Vivian Johnson

• Pleasantville—Dixie-Ann Elliot

• Hollywood—Irvin Samuel Felix

• South/Guyaguayare—Kendell Michael Hagley

• Valencia West—Gwendolyn Alana Charles

• Blanchisseuse/Santa Rosa—Kathleen Washington

