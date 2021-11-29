The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was compelled yesterday to provide assurances to the Tobago electorate about the voting processes in next Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
Assurances came after concerns were raised by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) about the introduction of a pilot project by the EBC involving the use of technology alongside the traditional manual system at 13 polling stations in the electoral districts of Scarborough/Mt Grace and Mt St George/Goodwood.
The EBC had written to PDP leader Watson Duke informing him of the plan for the pilot project in these electoral districts.
In the letter dated November 25, Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope stated: “This pilot project will introduce the post of a Data Entry Poll Clerk at the 13 polling stations in these districts and they will have the responsibilities of electronically identifying the voters present and who have voted. This process is equivalent to the manual process of ‘crossing off’ the names of the persons who have voted from the Revised List of Electors. As you are aware, once an elector has voted on poll day, it is the usual administrative procedure for the Officer in Charge of the Ballot Box to manually cross off the elector’s name from the Revised List of Electors and affix the letter V next to the elector’s name indicating that the individual has voted. We will now also carry out this process electronically,” the EBC stated.
The EBC said this is expected to give the Commission the ability “to assess voter turnout in real-time, streamline work flows for the production of post-election reports and increase efficiency in the process”. It added that “upon the successful conclusion of this project and with digital transformation, the Commission aims to utilise more information and communications technology at polling stations for future elections”.
PDP not happy;
PNM will be guided
PDP Deputy Leader Farley Augustine told the Express yesterday his party was not happy with the move.
He said: “We are not okay with the move. For starters this is the week leading to the election. If the EBC saw it fit to implement this policy, they could have shared that with us from the get-go. The second issue we have is this: the EBC is essentially doing some electronic data mining. What assurances do we have that that data is going to be secured? How do we know that that data is only going to be used by the EBC? So the EBC is going to take in real time electronically the voters as they vote.
“How are we so sure that the EBC wouldn’t be leaking that information to the PNM, so that while we are there looking manually to who votes and trying to make arrangements they are there with a tactical advantage that we don’t know of. We cannot for sure trust that the EBC is factually doing what it is supposed to do with that data, we have no real assurances where that is concerned and in the absence of those assurances and without any clear indication of how secure that data would be I think the EBC needs to stick to the manual system for now and they recalibrate for whenever there is a next election, but they cannot just introduce this at the very last minute and we had no prior discussion on it.
“What went into the selection of those two electoral districts? What are the criteria for selecting the districts for this pilot project? None of those things were explained to us and so it is difficult for us to accept as is, the EBC’s proposals. We are currently preparing a letter to the EBC highlighting the challenges we are having with their proposed electronic data mining pilot project.”
PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine had a completely different response. “We continue to be guided by the EBC as the authority in the elections,” she said.
By yesterday afternoon, the EBC issued a release assuring the Tobago electorate that “there will be no electronic voting” in the THA election and that the voting process and procedures being utilised at all polling stations in Tobago “continue to be the same as in the previous elections”.
The EBC said in its thrust to improve its election management processes and timely provision of information to its stakeholders, the Commission would be implementing the pilot project, which would see the use of technology in its data collection. It stressed that this would be conducted parallel to the traditional manual process for this data collection in the two electoral districts.
“This project will, in no way, replace the manual system that will be carried out in all polling stations on Election Day...The process for voting in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago remains as stipulated” in the law, the EBC stated. It added that the project will enhance the Commission’s ability to generate after-election reports more expeditiously and “will in no way change the voting process and the sanctity and the safety that our electorate has known to exist in our country”.
The EBC stated that as an independent and transparent institution, it saw it necessary to inform its stakeholders in the electoral process in Tobago of its intentions as it seeks to improve its delivery of service in the democratic process.