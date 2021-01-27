No change.
The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) yesterday confirmed that the official recount of four electoral districts in the 2021 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election resulted in the same 6-6 deadlock between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
The PDP requested recounts in the electoral districts of Canaan/Bon Accord, Lambeau/Signal Hill and Scarborough/Calder Hall while the PNM requested a recount in Bethel/Mt Irvine.
PNM’s Clarence Jacob won the Canaan/Bon Accord seat, Tracy Davidson-Celestine won Lambeau/Signal Hill and Marslyn Melville-Jack won Scarborough/ Calder Hall.
The PDP’s Terance Baynes won Bethel/Mt Irvine.
The EBC said in a statement: “In Tobago, the People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots both won six electoral districts. With an electorate of 51,062 registered voters, there were 26,385 votes cast, giving rise to a voter turnout of 51.84 per cent. The People’s National Movement got 13,288 votes and the Patriotic Democratic Patriots received 12,798 votes. The candidates for both the Class Action Reform Movement and the Unity of the People each received nine votes. Independent candidates Anthony Hector received 12 votes and Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, 269 votes.”
There was a brief setback in the election recount because of an islandwide power outage yesterday.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said the outage occurred at 8.53 a.m. during a maintenance exercise on circuits leaving the Cove Power Plant in Tobago.
T&TEC said: “At approximately 6.45 a.m., one of two transformers which steps down the voltage from the plant to the Milford Bay Substation was taken out of service. Two hours into the maintenance work, the second transformer tripped, along with the lines from the plant to Milford Bay. The Milford Bay Substation is the primary substation that feeds the other substations on the island.
“As a result of the line and transformer trips, customers lost supply for between 20 minutes to just over one hour. Ongoing election recount exercises were briefly affected, but T&TEC, in conjunction with the Elections and Boundaries Commission, prioritised restoration of supply to the two recount locations at Calder Hall and Glen Road to minimise delays to the process.”