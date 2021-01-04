It was smooth sailing yesterday as candidates filed nomination papers for the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and local government by-elections, according to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).
In a media release yesterday evening, the EBC said all accounts from Returning Officers for the THA election and 2021 local government by-elections indicate smooth sailing as prospective candidates presented themselves at their respective offices to file nominations papers for the January 25 polls.
At 3 p.m. when the offices of the Returning Officers closed on Nomination Day 28 candidates had filed nomination papers in Tobago. The Progressive Democratic Patriots and the People’s National Movement fielded candidates in all 12 electoral districts. The Class Action Reform Movement and the Unity of the People, each fielded one candidate in the race for the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant.
These upcoming 2021 THA Elections will also see two Independent candidates, one each in the electoral districts of Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden and Scarborough/Calder Hall, the EBC said.
In Trinidad, 13 candidates filed nomination papers in the five electoral districts, where these by-elections will be held. Only the PNM and the UNC have candidates in all five electoral districts. No other political parties have fielded candidates, however, two independents have presented themselves as candidates in the Hindustan/St. Mary’s electoral district and one (1) independent candidate in the electoral district of Hollywood, the EBC added.