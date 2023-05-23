OVER 1.1 million Trinidad and Tobago citizens have the right to vote.
The Elections and Boundaries Commission has signalled it will be conducting a national field exercise to verify voters.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday as to whether the EBC will be ready for a local government election, EBC’s Corporate Communications manager Bobbi Rogers said it will be.
“The EBC’s mandate is the conduct of elections. Its legislative framework and day-to-day operational activities allow for it to be in a constant state of readiness,” said Rogers.
She said, as of March 22, 2023, a total of 1,144,317 persons were registered to vote.
Rogers said the National Field Verification Exercise will start in Tobago on Friday.
She said, over the upcoming months, temporary field officers, who are called Itinerant Assistant Registration Officers (IAROs), will be visiting registrants across both Trinidad and Tobago to verify that persons are still at the addresses the EBC has for them on its records.
The EBC emphasises that this is not a Census, nor is it a registration exercise, she said.
Asked how many officers will be on the field, Rogers said as many as 1,500 persons will be selected to carry out the verification exercise.
Questioned as to whether they will have police escort, she said the EBC will be meeting with senior officials of the TTPS to discuss increasing police patrols for the duration of this exercise.
“Whilst these temporary field officers will not have police escorts, they will be deployed in the general area relative to where they live and to which they will have a certain degree of familiarity,” she said.
In March this year, during the debate of the tenth Report of the Elections and Boundaries Commission for the purposes of local government elections, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein said there will be boundary changes–in that voters will have two new seats in the Couva and Mayaro corporation areas and there will also be 22 boundary changes in six other corporation areas.
The legislation also proposed for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and Siparia Regional Corporation to be made boroughs.
Asked if the boundary changes to be made will be completed on time for a local government election, Rogers noted that the Tenth Report of the EBC for the purpose of local government elections was passed by the House of Representatives in March 2023.
“Therefore, there will be 141 electoral districts in the next LGE (local government election),” she said.
Rogers said that approximately 13,000-15,000 persons are recruited to work at polling stations for local government elections.
Questioned on whether any improvements or training took place following the last election, Rogers replied: “In its usual election preparedness assessment, the EBC engages Returning Officers and Trainers in cyclical feedback sessions. The feedback from these sessions assist in improving election arrangements or training as necessary.”
Over the past few months, the EBC was engaged in a caravan where mobile units moved to different communities to facilitate the renewal of identification cards.
Rogers said this was not a new registration exercise per se but a renewal exercise for identification cards.