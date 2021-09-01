Dozens of trade union members walked from Aranjuez to Port of Spain yesterday to protest Government policies and the continued extension of the state of emergency.
The groups met around 9.30 a.m. at the western end of the Aranjuez Savannah, and walked along the Eastern Main Road, and then throughout the capital city, before coming to a stop at Woodford Square.
In keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, the numbers were limited to only the executive members of the respective unions, which included the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), and the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), among others.
The activities were watched by a team of officers from the North Eastern Division, as well as the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), led by Snr Sup Winston Maharaj.
OWTU president Ancel Roget said the walk was deemed necessary, as it was the only way the unions believed they could represent the “voices of the people” under the current settings.
“The state of emergency has limited not just our movement, but our freedom of speech in the ways we would like to. We are noticing the things in place, and how many State organisations are being privatised, and how the Prime Minister has already begun to try to justify an increase of fuel costs.
“Therefore we expect that this budget coming may be the most draconian budget ever experienced in the history of this country, because we are saying that our economic shortfalls over the last year is because of how they have run the country, and therefore it is not fair that they put things in place to increase fuel, increase food costs, increase the cost of living, all while they remain high and comfortable in their seats of power,” he said.
Roget said it is the poorest of the society who will feel it the most, “so we are here to give those persons a voice, or even those who may have a voice but are afraid to speak up. This is what our march is about.
“We are seeing the pressures in society from policies in place by the Government, and we are seeing what is coming still. All they will do is add to an already burdened situation. Economic and social slavery, that’s what we are facing and what we are against today”.