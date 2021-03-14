Economic storm brewing

FACED with a steady decline in consumer activity, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) is calling on the Government to show leadership that would prevent the country from facing “an economic pandemic”.
DOMA president Gregory Aboud is also calling for more consultation with the business community and increased public/private sector partnership, saying last week that the Covid-19 pandemic “has exposed a lot of economic pillars that are weak and unable of providing us with support”.
He said the DOMA membership, however, remained grateful for the Government’s pandemic relief and mitigation efforts, which have brought Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 infection rate down to a rolling average of three to six cases per day.
Aboud was speaking in an interview with the Express on the Covid-19 impact on Trinidad and Tobago, one year later.
T&T recorded its first positive case of the virus on March 12, 2020, one day after the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared it a pandemic.
The country has since moved in and out of various states of lockdown, starting with a near-total shut-down at the end of March 2020 as the Government acted to stop the spread of Covid-19.
After several months of restricted movement, starting with a stay-at-home ban on all but essential workers, some limitations remain on gatherings and recreation.
Retail stores were reopened before Christmas 2020 but many have reported that economic activity has been too slow for them to recover from months of losses. Some laid off staff while others kept workers on at reduced hours so as to cut operating costs.
Slow sales
Many variety and clothing stores in downtown Port of Spain last week reported “extremely low sales” and said workers were still being laid off. Some who had returned to work late last year said they were still suffering the effects of lost income, where employers could not continue to pay them while they were at home.
A number of people said they were now working for reduced salaries and several said they applied for, but never received, various pandemic relief grants launched by the Government last year.
Sales were very slow on most household goods, clothes and cosmetics, some businesses said. A number of electronics stores said business was “okay”, as people were constantly in need of items related to the technology being relied on today.
Aboud said if the discussion was still only about Covid-19, “we would have a lot to be proud of the Government of the day for”.
In addition, he said T&T continues to be blessed by its escape from some aspects of the pandemic’s impact, such as overburdened public health systems, which was seen in Caricom neighbour Jamaica.
However, he stated:
“What unfortunately is now dominating the Covid-19 story is the very gloomy economic situation and also in part, the gloomy Trinidad and Tobago situation. An economic pandemic is upon us.”
Storm coming
Aboud said it was one thing to state that the country was facing dire economic circumstances but it was currently “far more relevant that we are experiencing a storm within a storm”.
In the midst of low and unreliable energy prices, as well as “fickle consumer confidence levels”, Aboud said “Trinidad is making very slow, inarticulate moves with respect to our economy”.
Further, he expressed dissatisfaction with the level of consultation with the business community by policy makers.
“Many of the major decisions being taken are devoid of the input and participation of those who know economics and who are the experts in business management,” he said
Aboud added: “In the same way that this Government called upon the society to participate in defending our citizens against Covid-19, what is now required is for the Government to recognise that the wider society’s participation, particularly those in the various important economic sectors, be asked to be part of and guide the process.”
He warned again that “an economic storm is brewing ahead of us”.
From the point of view of the sector represented by DOMA, Aboud said, “We can speak about the tremendous shrinkage taking place in the retail and distribution sector. This is in fact not only a critical element of employment for the most vulnerable but also, it represents a major sector of small businesses.”
Those small businesses, he said, “are at this time very vulnerable and being threatened with extinction”.
Aboud noted that a record economic stimulus package released by United States President Joe Biden was aimed specifically at this sector.
He stated: “And without wanting to create the impression that we are trying to argue or pick a fight with those in authority, we are very disheartened by a lack of sensitivity and appreciation for the dire circumstances that we are seeing one year later.
“A lot can be done that is not being done and we would like to emphasise to those who courageously led us out of the Covid-19 dilemma that we need leadership now,” he said.
DOMA’s position was not intended to create drama or panic “as we are so often accused of”, he said, nor is it intended to weaken anyone who was elected to public office, “which is a common stance”.
Aboud added: “The data is very bad. We would like to suggest that there are a number of initiatives that can be employed to protect those who are doing business in the towns, cities and villages,” he said.
The structured, responsible revival of the yachting trade was among them, Aboud said, pointing out “this would immediately provide more than 4,000 jobs for Chaguaramas, all being paid in precious foreign exchange”.
DOMA has also suggested the “stimulation of the construction industry, particularly with incentives for private sector construction of homes in the range of $500,000 to $1 million”.
“This would stimulate and provide vital employment and enhance the critical coefficient in the quality of life index which has been declining for decades,” Aboud said.
“We trust and hope and remain committed to participating in assisting with the economic debacle facing us, in the same way we believe that we participated in assisting with the pandemic debacle facing us one year ago,” he said.