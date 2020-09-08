Should the Government put property tax on hold until next year?
One economist believes compassion in a time of Covid is the way to go while others are of the view that the time for payment of property taxes cannot be shelved again.
Economist Indera Sagewan said yesterday a grace period of one year will allow citizens and businesses to breathe and enjoy some kind of recovery from the economic devastation from the wrath of Covid-19.
“We have just gone through an eight-month period of serious economic hardship as a consequence of Covid-19 and yes Government has a huge hole in its revenue of about $13 billion...but in the same way the owners of properties in this country were similarly disenfranchised in the sense they did not have the access to their own revenue streams, their salaries, they had to draw down on savings to survive,” she said.
“In my view, to impose property tax with effect the end of this year or January 2021, I think would be unconscionable. I believe that the population will need a longer date for the imposition of the property tax, so in my view we, should be looking at fiscal 2021/22 to be the year in which property taxes are put into effect,”she added.
Sagewan said she is not anti-property tax and she believes citizens should pay property taxes but the expectation of service delivery should come.
“As it is, many people in Trinidad and Tobago could argue they have no reason to pay taxes because their garbage collection is horrible, their road system is deplorable, they don’t get water for months, so people have good cause to want to resist the property tax,” she said.
Government, she said, has to satisfy the population that things are going to be put in place to rectify that.
She added that the taxes cannot sky-rocket.
“You can’t take a people from paying very close to zero in property tax and then take them to 100. It is unconscionable to do that. I’m not saying this is going to happen, I’m expressing what my persistence perspective is. There must be a reasonable increase that must be put in place,” she said.
The budget presentation takes place on October 5.
Rich should pay
Giving her view, economist Dr Marlene Attz said people who can pay the property taxes as those with multi-million-dollar homes should be allowed to pay and the tax should be implemented in a phased approach.
She said the same approach could be utilised when there was the initial lockdown during which concessions were given by banks.
Attz noted there was the moratorium and holidays in terms of payments but if you were in a position to pay you were encouraged to pay “so I think there is a similar kind of conversation that could around the property tax”.
She noted some people went in and paid their mortgage and loans.
“I think it’s a way in which we should not lose the opportunity, otherwise we will simply say because of the pandemic everything else remains on hold, and we will still have expectations of the Government to meet their obligations to us as members of the public, and the question is going to be, where the revenue is going to come from.
“I think there has to be a give-and-take in terms of how we navigate the space around the pandemic,” she said.
Attz said it ought not be a situation that because of the pandemic everything falls by the wayside.
“If you have a $10 million home with a pool and all of these other amenities it stands to reason that you probably have the capacity to pay the property tax,” she said.
She added that given that the Government is experiencing revenue shortfalls, all possible avenues ought to be explored.
“I think it will be a lost opportunity, the last estimate I recall is about $250 million potential revenue from the property tax. I think it’s an opportunity that should at least be contemplated, given where we are now with the revenue shortfall,” she said.
Special account
Also speaking on the issue, former minister in the ministry of finance, Mariano Browne, said he is a proponent of property tax.
However, he said it is not part of the general revenue-collection system and ought not to be viewed as a way of generating revenue to compensate for the decline in the national income.
He said the revenues from property tax should go into a special account that would only be used to deal with the cost as it relates to the maintenance of the property registry and administration of lands, garbage collection and services.
He said this would require a change in revenue-management systems.
Browne said in order to ensure transparency, what was proposed several years ago when he was responsible for the property tax was that you will be able to compare the valuation of your property with your neighbour and the people on the street so there would be comparisons and give you the room to make objections.
This, he said, requires proactive management but unfortunately the Government and revenue authorities are not known to be proactive and require change.