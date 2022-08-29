Economist: DON’T BAN EXPORTS

LAST year, US$43 million (TT$290.51 million) in scrap metal was exported so that, instead of banning exports for six months, regulations should be strengthened, says economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon.
Weighing in on the ban that has led to several protests by scrap iron workers in recent days, Arjoon told the Express last week that, on average, there are just over 20 dealers for scrap metals such as zinc, steel, aluminium, copper, brass, etc.
He indicated that, based on his research, usually over 350 to 400 containers of scrap metals are exported each month.
“What we should be trying to do is support the development of the smaller industries, rather than shutting them down. While they are not a significant earner of forex like the energy sector or manufacturing, they still do bring in forex which we are in dire need of,” he said.
Arjoon said, as the data would show, their total exports over the last six years, at the very least, amounted to US$205.8 million ($1,390.38 million), of which US$43 million was exported in 2021, 65 per cent higher than 2015.
“Assuming they maintain the 2021 levels; their value of exports will amount to almost half a billion worth of forex in ten years. Even though this is a smaller industry, it still directly and indirectly employs a few thousand workers, most of which are less skilled and would likely be unable to find jobs elsewhere,” Arjoon said.
Ominous signs
While it is important for some support to be provided to these workers, he noted as the industry is non-operational, it is more important for the Government to instead leave it open but substantially improve the regulation of the industry.
“They ought to meet with the dealers and articulate the concerns of the State and listen to the concerns of the dealers themselves, while at the same time, develop a better understanding of how the industry works. The key here is allocating more resources for better regulation and supervision in the industry,” Arjoon said.
Given this can be costly, he suggested one way the State can get the funds to do this is attach it to the licence fee for dealing in scrap iron.
“This fee could contain the cost for supervision as well, and the bigger the dealer/exporter, then the more supervision you may require so the higher the fee, keeping it at a reasonable level. An example of greater supervision is spot checks, and anyone found in breach of regulations will be heavily fined, face criminal charges and lose their licence,” Arjoon stated.
The economist further stated that shutting down the industry for the six months will see several thousand workers losing their source of income, which is very ominous given that the country is seeing the highest cost of living in generations.
“Food prices alone have increased by 67 per cent in the last ten years. School is reopening in the next two weeks and they will need an income to purchase school uniforms for their kids, not to mention to be able to manage their household costs,” he lamented.
In addition, Arjoon said the industry deals with the cleaning up of the environment – old batteries, for instance, can lead to lead poisoning, but the odds of this happening are significantly minimised when they get into the hands of the dealers.
Earlier this month at a news conference, Attorney General Reginald Armour announced that in the next three months he will review the industry and draft a regulatory framework so that by November he could approach Cabinet again with the proposed legislation aimed at monitoring and reducing the illegal trade in scrap iron and metal. He will also look at regional and international scrap-iron exportation legislation and make recommendations to amend existing regulations, he said.