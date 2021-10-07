While citizens complain of increased food prices and transportation costs and the general increase in the cost of living, one economist is advocating for another increase—income tax.
Economist Dr Dave Seerattan says it is likely that once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, adjustments will have to be made in the income tax base.
He says citizens must be weaned off low taxes and start paying their way in a more meaningful manner.
Seerattan was speaking during a virtual post-budget forum hosted by The University of the West Indies’ Department of Economics yesterday.
Noting that increased income taxes would help the Government to generate much-needed revenue, Seerattan however said governments are generally unwilling to increase taxes, as it may affect their election prospects.
But he said as the global economy is unlikely to improve as much as needed in the medium term, the difficult issue of increased taxes must be tackled.
“It is likely that we are going to face the prospect of increased taxes in other areas. I would suggest that if we have to adjust at all, we adjust on the income tax side rather than the indirect taxes like VAT and so on because direct taxes tend to be much more amenable to achieving your equity objectives,” Seerattan said.
“Direct taxes account for over 60 per cent of the tax revenues in T&T, so if you want to increase your tax revenues, obviously you don’t want to go and tinker with things on the margin.
“You want to tinker with the big-ticket items that are going to give you the biggest bang for your buck. So that is direct taxes which is income taxes for individuals and companies.”
He said increasing direct taxes would generate a large amount of revenue, but in an equitable manner where people pay different amounts based on their earnings.
“For example, obviously people who are unemployed are not collecting income and would not be paying income tax. So, you don’t want to go and increase VAT because VAT is a tax you have to pay, whether you are employed or not.
“And in the context where we have to increase revenues because we recognise that we have reached the lower threshold of expenditure level and therefore to close the deficit we have to increase revenues, the best option really is direct taxes,” he said.
Seerattan said the country has to be weaned off relatively low direct taxes.
“We have gotten away with it because the income from the energy sector allowed us to maintain those low direct taxes. But the reality is, in the context of what is going on with the global energy industry... we are going to have to pay our way in a more meaningful way.”
Unemployment rate
Also speaking during the forum, economist Dr Roger Hosein lamented that not enough focus was placed on unemployment in the 2022 budget presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday.
Hosein said the only reference to unemployment made in the budget was the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP).
He said there is a need for a closer look into the unemployment rate.
“We need a sound scientific enquiry into what is going on with the labour force,” he said, noting that Trinidad and Tobago has the third lowest labour force participation rate in the Caribbean.
Hosein said between 2011 and 2019, some 60,000 dropped out of the labour force and became part of the “economically inactive”.
“Our labour force participation rate moved from 63.4 per cent in 2004 and as we speak it is probably about 53 per cent. In the Bahamas it is about 72 per cent.
“So, something is fundamentally wrong with the structure of the economy and unless we take a close scientific look and understand the nature of these problems and put the appropriate mechanisms to reverse it, we will remain struggling with some of the problems we have at present,” he said.
Hosein said the unemployment rate will likely continue to rise if people do not accept the Covid-19 vaccine.
“If they don’t take the vaccine and the labour force participation rate remains significantly compromised and we go into stop-go cycles of lockdown, we cannot grow. The economy will remain compromised,” he said.