Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday outlined the past “struggle” of her own educational pursuits at a time when “there was no GATE”, as she called on young people and parents to “work hard” and take advantage of opportunities available.
Gadsby-Dolly also denied that there are now fewer education opportunities, saying changes were made to stem wastage and improve access to those who needed it.
She was speaking during yesterday’s post-budget debate in the Parliament, where she outlined a range of State-funded or subsidised education opportunities and called on young people not to “waste the opportunity”.
The minister recalled that she could not, then, have afforded to go to The University of the West Indies and “thank God my grandfather could have stood security”.
Gadsby-Dolly said it was a struggle, especially when she had two and then three children. The minister said she was only able to afford one book for university and did not have a car when she started working as a teacher.
She said there was not a Government Assisted Tertiary Education (GATE) programme at that time and called on young people to take advantage of other State-assisted tertiary education opportunities.
Gadsby-Dolly said $1.3 billion had been allocated in the 2023 national budget to support institutions like the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), the MIC Institute of Technology and the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT).
She urged young people to sign up and said “you have to work after Form Five” and was thankful for the student loan policy of the People’s National Movement (PNM).
She said $450 million had been approved by the Cabinet for GATE and more could be accessed if necessary.
Gadsby-Dolly had earlier congratulated Finance Minister Colm Imbert for a “fair budget to T&T”, stating that it’s currently “not all roses” and “no one can feel happy about price increases, even if one understands the reasons behind them”.
“Things are not as easy as they used to be,” Gadsby-Dolly said, adding that T&T has had to implement fiscal measures that though they may not be popular, these are the things that leaders must do”.
“Nobody wants to be in that position,” she said.
There is hope
Gadsby-Dolly said she wanted to address young people who felt there was no hope and regardless of the hard decisions made, “all is not lost”.
She listed a series of programmes, scholarships and bursaries and said these were available to high-performing students through means tests.
Gadsby-Dolly said as a lecturer, she witnessed first-hand the misuse of GATE with students signing up for programmes and then dropping out.
“We don’t have money to waste like that,” she said.
She noted that $178 million had been allocated for Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) scholarships for top performers, while there were 500 bursaries for tertiary studies.
Gadsby-Dolly said “if you need help you are at an advantage” as the programmes are intended for those who need it most.
She outlined some challenges facing the Ministry and said some “legacy issues” were exacerbated by Covid-19.
Of the $5.5 billion allocation to Education, $2.2 billion is to pay teachers and Gadsby-Dolly said school repairs were a daily expenditure that has been allocated $1 billion.
She said the reforms and adjustments needed to address the education system were complex and will take time to implement and sustain.
There is a need for an organised system to deliver the curriculum, especially where physical school is not possible, as well as a need to modernise data collection at all levels.
Gadsby-Dolly said the education system is also challenged with producing globally competitive citizens, with an urgency attached to increasing pupil achievement and equity.
She said the critical upgrade and maintenance of schools was also a challenge.
Gadsby-Dolly later called on the country and parents, as well as the Opposition, to put the country first and support a stabilised learning environment.
“Leave children out of big people business,” she stated.