‘Education setback after Covid’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday put the country on alert that the school-age population had been seriously impacted by the existence of the Covid pandemic.
He said the concern that the pandemic has had on the education of the children had become a priority for Government attention policy-wise and budgetary-wise.
He said, coming out of that period driven by the demands of Covid, the Government had some legacy items which may have to find themselves into line items in the budget, “not the least of which is the generation of school-age people who are carrying a demand now for extra assistance because of what was lost during the two years of the Covid response”.
Speaking at the Spotlight on the Economy at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Rowley said the United States, the richest country in the world, had just declared the performance of well-off children declined by three per cent and the performance of children who are not in the top cohort economically had declined by 13 per cent in English and mathematics.
“And I think that Trinidad and Tobago has similar, possibly worse, conditions which cannot be left unattended and, therefore, this is a new challenge for us—not to just have an ordinary school year, but to have a school year in which this is an additional requirement from the budget.
“As one Jamaican prime minister said, ‘you always want a caring government but it takes cash to care’,” he said.
The prime minister said the Covid pandemic had also upset the Government’s intention and ability to bring expenditure and revenue into alignment.
He said just as the Government was beginning to close the gap between expenditure and revenue, the pandemic struck, “injecting into that weak environment the requirement for huge borrowings”.
He said he wanted people to bear these facts in mind—that the country came from a location of significant sudden reduction in revenues, as well as a requirement to deal with demands for increased expenditure in the health sector—as they consider whether the country was on the right or wrong track and what the future realistically holds.
He said what the Government set out to do was to do more with less, “knowing that it is quite easy for the population to demand more from less”.
Against this background, he said the Government holds itself responsible to make better decisions in what continues to be a difficult situation, but not as difficult as it was in 2020 when the country was in the heart of the pandemic.
Economy did not collapse
The prime minister said the Government must “stay the course” since not doing so would undo a lot of the good work it had done.
“I would want to say that the fiscal behaviour of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has been exemplary,” he said. “We have lost a few friends along the way, but doing that was the responsible thing to do, and it continues to be the responsible thing to do because it strengthens us all,” he said.
He stressed the T&T economy had defied the naysayers since it had not collapsed. “You would have heard some experts predicting the collapse of the economy on a consistent basis.
“Today I can tell you, without fear of contradiction, our economy has not collapsed. As a matter of fact, in the darkest moments of the pandemic, when our retail trade was shut down and those of little faith thought that that was a symptom of collapse... Today I can tell you that our retail trade is almost as vibrant as it has ever been, and it is because of the responsible action taken by the Government to ensure that we preserved our hope in the future, and when that future came that we were in a position to have seeds grow out of a very hard, possibly infertile ground,” he said.
Positive spirit
The prime minister congratulated the private sector for “getting up, taking our beds and walking back into a future”.
He said that was why he expected that the Minister of Finance would be able to tell the country some good news “that some things are going well”.
“The international market has been good to us price-wise, but over and above the declining revenues and the pandemic, there was also war in Europe injected into the scheme of things, driving up inflation, which was something that we could not escape because of our connection to the outside world,” Rowley said.
Noting wealthy European countries had declared a 9.1-per cent inflation, he said he did not think the Minister of Finance would declare such a rate of inflation in Trinidad and Tobago.
However, he conceded that inflation has been one of the injectors into the basket of challenges the country has had to face.
The prime minister said he was eager to hear what the minister of finance had to say.
He expressed confidence that in dealing with the experience of the last 36 to 48 months, Trinidad and Tobago has done well and that the positive spirit and “a good spirit of high morale” were the best positions to be as the country walked forward into this battle in the local and international community.