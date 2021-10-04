Education got the biggest chunk of the fiscal allocations when Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the 2021/2022 national budget in the House of Representatives on Monday.
In delivering another deficit budget, Imbert said $6.886 billion will be allocated to the Ministry of Education. Next on the pecking order was the Ministry of Health, which received $6.395 billion.
Following education and health were National Security - $5.664b, Works and Transport - $3.577b, Public Utilities - $2.671b, Rural Development and Local Government - $1.656b, Agriculture - $1.249b, and Housing - $610 million.
Notably absent was a specific allocation for Sport and Culture.
However, Tobago was allocated $2.3 billion, representing 4.5 per cent of the national budget.
Also, an additional $50 million was set aside to assist hoteliers in Tobago recover from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Total revenue was tabled at 43.333b while total expenditure is expected to be $52.429b, a deficit of $9.096b.
Imbert said the budget was based on projections of an oil price of US$65 per barrel and a natural gas price of US$3.75 per mmbtu, with revenue from oil expected to come in at around US$12.614b.
He noted that the Government has embarked on a medium term framework for the period 2022-2024, to navigate the country’s post-pandemic recovery.
Some other highlights are the proposed restructuring of the Housing Development Corporation, the merging of the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance and the Home Mortgage Bank into the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank (TTMB), as well as an additional $300 million being made available to farmers via the Agriculture Stimulus Package Fund, to help boost agricultural output and ensure some degree of food security.