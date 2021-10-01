Edwards bows out

The Police Service Commission (PolSC) now finds itself in the unprecedented position of having neither member nor nominee.
Former assistant commissioner (ag) Vincel Edwards yesterday stepped down as a nominee for the PolSC.
President Paula-Mae Weekes announced yesterday that she had withdrawn the Notification of Edwards as a nominee for the PolSC. “Dr Edwards...has stood down in order to allow Her Excellency the widest consideration in reconstituting the five-member Commission,” the release from the President’s Office stated.
It added that the legislation requires that the members be persons qualified and experienced in the disciplines of law, finance, sociology, or management. Explaining the process, the release added: “After suitable, willing candidates are identified, the President will consult with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition before issuing a Notification to Parliament which is subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives”.
It said as each notification is approved, Her Excellency will appoint the Member to the Police Service Commission.
The release also stated that Edwards was recently conferred with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Law from the University of Wolverhampton. This suggests that it might take some time to reconstitute the PolSC at a time when the Commission has three courts matter and the issue of Gary Griffith who has announced that he is resuming duties as acting Commissioner on October 15.
Responding to the announcement, former PolSC Member Martin George said yesterday Edwards has done the right thing by withdrawing his name from consideration as a member of the PolSC. “Yesterday I called for his name to be withdrawn. A career police officer who has served for decades in the Police Service should never be a candidate for the Police Service Commission because of the potential conflicts of interest which can compromise the Commission,” he said.
The Commission collapsed over a ten day period starting last Tuesday when Courtney McNish resigned. This was followed by the resignation of Dr Susan Craig last Saturday, then Roger Kawalsingh on Monday and finally the chairman Bliss Seepersad on Thursday.
With the budget being presented on Monday, the House of Representatives is likely to be preoccupied with the budget debate for the next three weeks.