Eight cops charged in FUL probe

EIGHT police officers have been charged in connection with the investigation into issuance of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
The eight officers were charged yesterday with the offences of conspiracy to misconduct themselves in public office.
Two of them—Sgt David Swanson and ASP Aaron Bedeau-were previously charged in May 2022 with multiple counts of misbehaviour in public office.
This was in relation to allegations of the granting firearm variations, including the receipt of extra ammunition.
The Express was told that yesterday morning instructions were received by officers of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) to charge the eight officers after attorneys Terry Boyer, Larry Boyer and Shiva Boodoo filed habeas corpus writs at the High Court to compel the Office of the Commissioner of Police to release the arrested officers.
Up to 8.30 p.m. last night the Express was unable to confirm the identities of the other six officers and their names had not been released by the Police Service.
The investigations were spearheaded by Senior Supt Suzette Martin, Sgt Amir Mohammed, Cpl Joefield and WCpls Sampson and Marshall.
The eight officers were subsequently granted bail by Justice of the Peace Young at the Arouca Police Station with instructions to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate at a later date.
They were detained on Wednesday by PSB detectives led by Senior Supt Martin.
Last year, five police officers and two civilians were charged in connection with the investigation.
More than 26 charges have so far been laid during the course of the investigation.
The accused who are currently before the courts are: PCS Lyndon Bishop, charged in August 2021 with two counts of soliciting and two counts of receiving; Chris Tirbanie, also charged in August 2021 with one count of soliciting; Cpl Kareem Jamaldin, charged in September 2022 with soliciting $25,000 from a man to expedite a FUL; Sgt Swanson, charged in May 2022 with ten counts of misbehaviour in public office and ASP Bedeau, charged also in May 2022 with five counts of misbehaviour in public office.
Charged alongside the officers were civilians Dillon Gosine with four counts of uttering forged documents and Mukesh Gosine with possession of firearm for the purpose of trafficking.
So far 26 people have been charged in relation to breaches of the Firearms Act related to the granting of FULs.
On Thursday, ASP Gideon Dickson, head of the T&T Police Service Social and Welfare Association told the Express that the detention of these individuals showed to the public that the executive of the TTPS will be holding everyone accountable, no matter who they are.
Griffith: I have never been questioned
Speaking with the Express yesterday, former commissioner of police Gary Griffith said he had no direct comment on the charging of the eight officers, as he did not think it fell within his current purview.
However, he noted that, annually, dozens of officers are charged via investigations done by the Professional Standards Bureau, and it showed that the TTPS was working effectively, and was not a unit unto itself.
“Many when they hear anything regarding FUL issues they will want to link any new incidents reported with me, because I have challenged the laying of the audit report in Parliament. But what is transpiring now (with persons being charged) has nothing to do with me. This linkage is ironic to me because when I held the office (of police commissioner) I simply did my job. There were persons before and after me that did not when it comes to clearing up backlogs for the FULs and so forth. At one point when I was there, we had about 50,000 applicants. I sought to clear that and brought the number down by ten per cent by approvals. And to this day, no one can point to me and say they acquired their firearms via illegal means or they were unqualified yet still received it,” he said. “To this day, I’ve yet to be approached or questioned by PSB personnel, and that is the point. At no time have I ever been questioned or seen as a person of interest in any way. So, if other police officers have been charged, it’s only desperate or foolish politicians or those with a political agenda that can blame the former commissioner of police.”
In his opinion, more police manpower resources have been used to investigate citizens getting legal firearms than to investigate illegal firearms which account for almost 100 per cent of murders committed by firearms.
He also suggested that if persons had issues with the legal framework for how firearms were issued, and the number of guns that can be issued, then they should make petitions to the State to change the law.
