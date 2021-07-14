Eight murders by bullets and knives

Monsters did this.
This was how police and relatives described the murders of eight people over a two-hour period in Arima and St Augustine yesterday.
Police believe the eight killings—six men and two women—are connected.
Six of the victims were shot to death while post-mortems will have to be conducted on two people who were shot and also had wounds on their throats.
In one of the incidents, the killer jumped a 1.5-metre wall to catch and shoot to death his teenage victim.
Investigators said they were focusing on two theories.
One was that the killings were linked to a drug deal gone bad.
The other is that the murders may be linked to the shooting death of Kareem Walters, aka “Pinto Boss” and “Crime Boss”.
Walters was shot dead on Monday afternoon in Matura.
Three people were initially detained following his killing. One man has since been released.
In Arima, the victims were identified yesterday as Teshera McKenna, 39; her son Jordan McKenna, 19; and his friend Jeremiah DeFreitas, 18.
In St Augustine, the victims were identified as Jasper Jones, 32; Matthew “Ming” Pereira; Amanda Mohammed, 39; and husband, Mustapha Mohammed, 44.
The final murder victim remained unidentified last night.
Another person, identified as Kaliele Jackson, was shot.
Arima murders
The killings began about 8.35 a.m.
Residents of Arima Old Road heard a series of gunshots. Upon checking, a silver SUV was seen speeding away.
The residents found the three victims nearby.
The killings were captured by CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras. The footage showed the SUV pulling up behind another vehicle carrying McKenna, her son and DeFreitas.
One man exited the SUV, approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire.
One of the occupants exited the car and attempted to escape, jumping a nearby wall to escape. He was pursued and shot repeatedly.
All three victims died on the scene.
Police were told that Jordan McKenna recently had a confrontation with people in the community, but was not known to be involved in criminal activity.
When the Express arrived at the scene yesterday morning, a resident named Mario Gomez said Teshera and Jordan were his wife and son.
He wept openly and questioned why anyone would commit such a heinous act.
“Why did they do this? What kind of monsters did this? This is monster thing! My son just had a falling out with men in the area. I told him humble himself because I know how people act these days. But never did I think they would try to kill him. Over what? A disagreement? In what world does that end in bloodshed? I am at a loss,” Gomez told the Express.
Bound, gagged, killed
in St Augustine
While on the scene in Arima about 9 a.m., police received a report of a shooting along St Michael’s Road in St Augustine.
When officers arrived, they found Jasper Jones lying on the ground near his shop. Two other people had been shot.
They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where victim Matthew Pereira died.
Jackson was said to be in critical condition at hospital last night.
Police then received information that three bodies were found outside a house i Upper St John Road, St Augustine.
When officers arrived, the victims appeared to have been bound, gagged and then killed.
Only two people were positively identified yesterday—Amanda Mohammed and her husband, Mustapha Mohammed.
They both had what appeared to be cuts on their throats and gunshot wounds about their bodies.
The identity of the third victim has yet to be confirmed.
The Express spoke to the sister of Mustapha Mohammed, who asked not to be named.
She said her brother grew up in the area and had been married for the past 21 years.
The couple had two children, ages 21 and 15, the Express was told.
“Mustaph lived good with everyone but kept mostly to himself and his family, but from a baby he grew up here and is known by everyone,” she said.
“I feel very, very sad about this and I would not wish this on my worst enemy, but right now, I have to be strong for their two children who are my niece and nephew,” she said.
She said Mustapha did landscaping for a living while Amanda was a housewife.
“She used to work at a school,but since the pandemic she had not been working,” said the relative.
Police concerned
An order was given by senior police officers in the Northern Division yesterday to begin patrols “with immediate effect”, in a bid to limit any other reprisal killings or shootings.
The patrols are expected to continue well into this weekend, the Express was told.
Speaking with the Express in St Augustine, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said from initial information, police suspect the killings may have a drug link.
He described the murders as tragic and unfortunate, adding that police will be doing all within their power to bring the investigations to a quick end.
Jacob noted even with a state of emergency (SoE) in place, the country would still experience criminal activity and gang-related activities, and as such, sometimes drug deals can go wrong and killings will follow.
“Once you have gang activity taking place in any country, a state of emergency or not, these activities may continue and these things can result. You can look at Jamaica and even in the United States where you can have an SoE and killings still occur.
“The SoE does not remove organised crime and gang activities. If it were so, we would just call an SoE all the time and gang activities would just vanish...,” Jacob said.