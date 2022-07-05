AT least eight people were arrested for blocking the roadways yesterday.
This was confirmed by senior officers in the Port of Spain Division, who noted that this number may go up as the night progressed, as the police would be maintaining a presence in key areas.
Senior Supt Wayne Mystar, head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, warned yesterday that people will be arrested if they blocked traffic.
Mystar was speaking with reporters along the Beetham Highway, where several of his officers had been stationed to ensure there was a free flow of traffic, following repeated attempts to block the highway.
“So we are out here right now because of the protest action which took place this morning and is currently still continuing in some areas (Sea Lots and Duncan Streets). The Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch has many functions and one of its main ones is to ensure the free-flowing of the highways of this country. And this is what we are doing right now. As you can see traffic has once again resumed and is flowing.
“However, we are asking members of Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, and any neighbouring areas to cease and desist in their actions. You can protest peacefully if you feel aggrieved; that is your right. But once you start blocking the free flow of traffic you are now committing an offence, and given how there have been numerous attempts to block the roadways today we will have no choice but to arrest you. So we are imploring residents to please desist from any illegal activities,” Mystar said.
Police, army on the ground
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob also said his officers had acted swiftly and ensured that the situation had not spun out of control.
Jacob said about 200 police officers, along with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, had been deployed to the areas and that at about 3.45 p.m. the highway had been cleared and reopened
“We are working with the Fire Services and City Corporation and in the next 15 to 20 minutes the westbound lane will also be opened for traffic. Right now the eastbound lane is cleared and traffic is flowing. The Defence Force and police are there. We have about 200 police office officers on the ground right now, together with the Defence Force,” he said.
Jacob said the TTPS had anticipated a reaction by residents following the shooting deaths of three men from the Beetham area in a police-related incident on Saturday morning.
In fact, Jacob said Community Police officers went into Beetham Gardens at the weekend and held conversations with residents to keep the peace and to allow investigations into the shooting to continue. He said these officers had returned to the areas yesterday following the protest to speak with relatives once again.
However, he said police intelligence was that yesterday’s protests were triggered by an ‘outside force’.
“There was an incident where someone went in and rile up the persons in order to carry out this action. Most of the roadblocks were done and although we had persons on the ground the protest started in another areas and these officers had to call in reinforcement to assist them in the entire protest,” Jacob said.
He noted that because of the multiple blockades, Defence Force and GEB officers were called in, and within two hours, along with the Fire Service and city corporation the protests were shut down.
He said, “We have a real organised response when these things happen. It takes a two-hour response because we have to wait for fire and city corporation to clear the roadways. It was properly handled and the place will be cleared in time for parents to pick up their children.”
Al-Rawi visits SWMCOL
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi visited the SWMCOL compound yesterday to ensure that work was being done to contain the fire.
“All of our assets are out providing assistance, and all of our workers are helping where they can. I have personally driven through Port of Spain this afternoon to get here, as has Minister (Fitzgerald) Hinds, and it (traffic) was clear. There was some traffic near the Lady Young Road but that was because of some debris put there combined with the unusual amount of traffic the area was experiencing. It has since been cleared up and I’ve been informed that things are moving. The Municipal police are coordinating with the police service and providing aid where they can, but I’d rather not say more on that and leave the issues of security to the ones who hold the relevant portfolios so that there are no clouded messages.
I’m here on site to make sure all our assets are working to contain this situation (fire) and any others which may pop up,” Al-Rawi said.