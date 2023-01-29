Eight-year-old shakes up Chutney Soca semis

Just after 1 a.m. yesterday, Katelin Sultan, the youngest competitor at this year’s semi-finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, delivered a spectacular performance, complete with background dancers, a fog machine and confetti, all in the national colours of red, white and black.
Sultan, just eight years old, hit the stage at Screamers South Haven in Debe like a seasoned professional.
Her song, “Tell Dem Ah Ready”, had the crowd cheering her on almost from the start.
Reminiscent of Machel Montano’s debut song, “Too Young to Soca”, which he sang at nine years old, Sultan proved to the audience that she was not too young to sing chutney.
With the microphone in hand and a smile on her face, Sultan sang the chorus of her song:
“Don’t tell meh ah too young for chutney
Don’t tell meh ah too young to make yuh shake your waist
Don’t tell me ah too young to party
Don’t tell me ah too young to mash up the place.”
Sultan’s father also appeared on stage, making it a family affair.
They both competed separately, hoping to make it to the final.
They were not the only family in the competition.
Ramrajie Prabhoo and son Navin are also hoping to compete in the final, which will take place on Saturday at San Fernando’s newly rebuilt Skinner Park.
While some competitors occasionally delivered “rum songs”, others focused on other topics such as adultery, the need for designated drivers, and coping with a difficult mother-in-law.
While competitors gave it their best on stage, viewers of who watched the event live on Southex’s YouTube channel were candid about some of the performances.
Even though the negative comments have been taken down from Southex’s YouTube page, some of them posted during the show included, “The effects of Covid”, “RIP CSM”, and “GI (Beharry) you win already”.
Some viewers seemed unimpressed with a few contestants, but there were a few online crowd favourites such as Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville), Shazzie (Shazeena Ramsumair) and Wackerman (Kerron Tyron Williams).
Only ten contestants will advance to the finals, and one will be crowned the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch.
The competition will also crown the 2023 Chutney Soca Queen.
In a special part of the show called “Legends and Icons”, six Caribbean artistes will be honoured.
Some of the best-known performers in Indo-Caribbean music will also make appearances at the event, organisers have said.
Results are expected to be announced tomorrow.