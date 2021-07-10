El Pecos closed…for now

El Pecos on the Go Market will remain closed until it has fulfilled health authority requirements.
On Thursday, El Pecos Grill on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, opened its doors as a registered supermarket which also offered pre-packaged meals.
Long lines of customers assembled on the street, trying to get in. The restaurant-turned-marketplace was visited by police on Thursday afternoon.
Yesterday, El Pecos posted on its social media pages that the authorities had not closed down the establishment.
On its Facebook page, El Pecos stated: “We have fully cooperated with the authorities who have now twice visited our premises. The authorities have not closed us down. The Health Authority has requested that we obtain further requirements from them within 14 days.
“To demonstrate our commitment to continue working with the authorities toward a Covid-free Trinidad and Tobago, we have chosen to close our marketplace operations until we understand what further requirements are now needed by the Health Authority. We are confident that all the relevant authorities will act in a manner that is fair and does not discriminate against El Pecos.”
It added: “El Pecos on the Grill Limited and El Pecos on the Go Market Limited fully supports all efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve and keep the people of Trinidad and Tobago safe. We have complied fully with all regulations in place from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There has been a lot of social media attention on the opening of our El Pecos on the Go Market. We have consulted with and had the benefit of legal advice, and based on that advice we noted that the law clearly permits the operation of supermarkets, groceries, markets, green grocers, bakeries, provided that not more than 50 per cent of the establishments’ ordinary retail capacity is surpassed at any time during operation hours.
“We opened our doors as a marketplace in full compliance with the law, all the Covid-19 regulations and observing all protocols to keep our staff and customers safe,” it added.