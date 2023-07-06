BANDITS held up and robbed two people over the age of 80 in front of their Westmoorings home yesterday, approximately half an hour after they left a Maraval bank with $2,000.
Police said the couple, an 87-year-old and his wife who is 80, visited the Ellerslie Plaza branch of Republic Bank around 10 a.m.
Around 11 a.m., they left the bank having completed their transaction and returned to their Windy Drive, Westmoorings, home around 11.45 a.m. As they were about to get out of their SUV, they were approached by a slim-built, brown-skinned man wearing a mask, and two others.
The masked man placed a gun to the man’s chest and announced a robbery.
He took the man’s wallet containing $2,000, a Republic Bank credit card, his national ID, driver’s licence and other items.
The other bandit grabbed the woman’s purse containing $200, an iPhone 14, her driver’s licence, national ID and other items.
The men then fled the area in a Nissan vehicle.
The couple later made a report at the Four Roads Police Station.