BANDITS held up and robbed two people over the age of 80 in front of their Westmoorings home yesterday, approximately half an hour after they left a Maraval bank with $2,000.

Police said the couple, an 87-year-old and his wife who is 80, visited the Ellerslie Plaza branch of Republic Bank around 10 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., they left the bank having comple­ted their transaction and returned to their Windy Drive, Westmoorings, home around 11.45 a.m. As they were about to get out of their SUV, they were approached by a slim-built, brown-skinned man wear­ing a mask, and two others.

The masked man placed a gun to the man’s chest and announced a robbery.

He took the man’s wallet containing $2,000, a Republic Bank credit card, his national ID, driver’s licence and other items.

The other bandit grabbed the woman’s purse containing $200, an iPhone 14, her driver’s licence, national ID and other items.

The men then fled the area in a Nissan vehicle.

The couple later made a report at the Four Roads Police Station.

