Election call is the PM’s

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, yesterday sought to put the best possible spin on Government’s 3/2 defeat at the Privy Council on the issue of the postponement of local government elections.
Speaking at a news conference at his Port of Spain office called to address the Privy Council’s judgment which was delivered seven hours earlier, Armour could not say what the Government’s next move would be in light of the ruling since he was giving it “active consideration”.
The Privy Council ruled that the extension of the term of office of councillors and aldermen as contained in the Local Government Amendment Act, 2022, did not apply for the current councillors and aldermen, whose term of office, under the previous act, had been three years. It means that the term of office of the incumbents ought to have expired on March 1, 2023.
The attorney general could not say when local elections would be held since that was not his call. “The decision ultimately as to when an election is to be called will be for the prime minister,” he said.
Asked whether legislation would have been brought to Parliament to validate all actions and decisions of the current local government bodies (made since March 1), Armour said: “You (the media) are asking me to give the advice which I haven’t fully considered as yet. The study of law, and particularly against the background of the fact that we’ve eight judges rule on his matter, five of them went one way, three Court of Appeal judges unanimously, and (there were) two very strong dissenting minority judgments of the court of the Privy Council, with the majority of them in the Privy Council taking the majority, which we respect, I hope that you would appreciate that it would be irresponsible of me to rush to advise or (reach) conclusions without giving careful consideration to all that needs to be considered on the judgment,” he said.
Told that the decisions of the Appeal of Appeal were irrelevant given that the Privy Council is this country’s final court, the Attorney General said the Court of Appeal’s decisions were not irrelevant and were referred to by the Privy Council.
No breach of
constitutional rights
The attorney general stressed that all the judges who had heard this matter had rejected the argument claimed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj (the petitioner) that there occurred any breach of the Constitution or of any common right to vote by the extension of the date for the calling of local government elections, which the amendments to the Local Government Act triggered.
In his analysis of the current legal position, the attorney general consistently weighed the views of both the local Court of Appeal and the Privy Council, noting that “any issue of interpretation of legislation remains a question of degree and impression, which the distinctly differing views of eight members of the higher Judiciary who have heard this matter profoundly illustrates.”
He said: “The Privy Council has ruled that these amendments did not apply to the incumbent Councillors and Aldermen. By so finding the three judges in the majority (Lords Richard, Reed and Hodge) disagreed with the views of the other five appeal judges who have heard this matter, that is to say Lord Briggs and Lord Kitchen (who render dissenting opinion) and the unanimous Court of Appeal of Trinidad and Tobago, namely Justices of Appeal (Prakash) Moosai, (Gillian) Lucky and (James) Aboud,” the Attorney General said.
He also stated that the majority of the Privy Council “expressly recognised that it was the prerogative of” and “within the legislative competence of the Parliament to so extend the term of incumbent councillors providing sufficiently clear language was used”.
The attorney general suggested that the problem was one of language clarity. “The only point of difference between the majority ruling, and that of the other judges, is the clarity of the language used in achieving the accepted and permissible objective of extending the date for the elections,” he said.
Armour said while the Court of Appeal judgment, which stated that “this court is of the view that the language of the amendments was sufficient to reveal the intent of Parliament”, the Privy Council found that there was “a degree of ambiguity” in the language.
“Nonetheless, as a responsible Government, this Government accepts this ruling of the majority of the board, which disagreed with the unanimous Court of Appeal ruling,” he said.
No mischievous
Anticipating that the Privy Council’s decision would be used to make political capital at the Government’s expense, the attorney general reiterated: “It bears emphasis that nothing in the way of those amendments, and nothing in the decision of the Privy Council can support any argument that this Government, by these amendments, was seeking to disenfranchise the rights of the citizens of this country to vote their elected representatives into office.
“I emphasise this point, because this decision is, of course, one with a political dimension. I emphasise that no rational possibility exists for any political capital to be gained out of anyone misrepresenting this judgment. That would be wrong, tantamount almost to a contempt of court. I urge citizens to take the time to read this judgement carefully”.
The attorney general went further to urge the media to print the judgment in its entirety, saying that “a responsible media should print the judgement in full, in a pullout edition of the Sunday papers, so that all citizens can read and intelligently understand the true significance of the judgment, without any mischievous spin”.
Armour stressed that the Privy Council was of the opinion that there was no mal-intent on the part of the Government. “The Government underlines and accepts those parts of the Privy Council ruling which rejected the arguments of the Claimant that there was any objective of the amending legislation to defer the election and rejected the Claimant’s arguments that the amendments were for an unlawful purpose or were effected in breach of the Constitution,” he said.
“In light of those express findings, that the purpose of delaying elections was not unlawful or in breach of any constitutional or common law rights, and respecting the interpretation of the amendments on which the Privy Council has now ruled applies, as Attorney General, I have this Privy Council decision under active consideration for the advice which I will be giving to the prime minister and the Cabinet, in consultation with very learned and accomplished Senior Counsel of the Trinidad and Tobago Bar”.
Asked when his advice would be ready, the attorney general could not say. “I am working on it as hard as I can,” he said, adding that he was going to a meeting right after the news conference at which considerations resulting from the judgment would be addressed.
Asked to respond to the political criticisms that the extension of the life of the local government bodies came like a “thief in the night” given the fact that the Government did not state at any time during the debate on the Local Government Amendment bill in the Parliament that its passage and proclamation would result in the extension of the life of the current local government bodies by one year, the attorney general said: “I don’t recall reading that in the judgment”. Told that it was a political criticism, he said: “Well, I am not here to address political criticisms. I am a lawyer.”