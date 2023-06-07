ELECTION FEVER

Monday, August 14, 2023 is local government election day.
This announcement was made yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
It comes just a little over two weeks after the Privy Council decision that the extension of the life of local government bodies as proposed in the Local Government Amendment bill did not apply to the incumbent councillors and aldermen.
It is this decision that has forced the Prime Minister to call the election earlier than he intended to.
The Prime Minister’s announcement was first made on social media and within minutes sent out via press release.
The release stated that the Prime Minister had advised President Christine Kangaloo to appoint Monday, August 14, 2023 as the date for the holding of the local government election.
The release added that Nomination Day will be Monday, June 26, 2023.
People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary Foster Cummings said the PNM has already selected candidates for six of 14 corporations and was expected to complete screening by next Wednesday.
“We are already sending our candidates into the field,” he said.
Asked what was the mood of the party, Cummings said: “The mood is good. People are upbeat and excited about the election. We expect the party to perform very well in the local government election. PNM people love elections, so they are looking forward to it,” he said.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark said the United National Congress (UNC) had been calling for this election a long time.
“It is something that the honourable leader has been calling for. Because we believe that the election date should have been called immediately after the Privy Council delivered its judgment on May 18. So the date was too long in coming,” he said.
He said the Validation bill should have come with the election date.
“We are ready for the local government election. We are going to fight and we are going to win,” he said.
The UNC yesterday put out a statement.
“Due to our hard work and fighting for the protection of the rights of our citizens, local government elections have finally been announced. We are on the road to victory, Stand your ground and remember: Don’t tote, Just vote UNC!”
It was the decision of activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj to challenge through his attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, the Government’s decision to extend the life of the local government bodies all the way to the Privy Council that resulted in the Government having to accept that the life of the local government bodies ended on December 2, 2022 as opposed to December 2, 2023, thereby necessitating the calling of elections.
Long campaign
With the date being August 14, it is going to be a long campaign-taking up virtually all of June, July and half of August- two-and-a-half months.
Although local government elections traditionally have a low poll, the Prime Minister has said that there is a lot at stake and has urged people to take note of the significantly enhanced powers of local government bodies, and how it is expected to impact them in their community and therefore to come out to vote.
Another element that may bring voters out is the anticipated implementation of property tax, which will be used to fund the expanded responsibilities and which has attracted much attention and comment. The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert have sought to dilute the noise over property tax by stating that the cost for the average homeowner is $3 a day, “less than a dinner mint”.
Both the PM and Imbert have also stressed that provision has been made for those who cannot afford the tax.
The PNM has screened nominees for six of the 14 Corporations-namely Sangre Grande, Arima, Tunapuna/Piarco, San Juan/Laventille, Port of Spain Corporation and Diego Martin Corporation.
The process is ongoing.
The PNM controls seven of the 14 corporations while the UNC controls the other seven.
The PNM controls Diego Martin, Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, Arima, San Fernando, Tunapuna/Piarco and Point Fortin, while the UNC controls Couva/Tabaquite, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Penal/Debe, Princes Town, Sangre Grande, Chaguanas and Siparia.
The Prime Minister, speaking at a meeting last Thursday in Malabar, said there was one singular issue in this local government election: “Are you for reform or are you against reform? If you are for reform to continue to improve the quality of life, you should vote PNM on election day. If you don’t agree that local government reform is worthwhile and worthy of your vote and you vote for the UNC, that means that you are saying you want it to remain the way it is...you voted...to maintain the status quo,” he said.
In the last local government election the UNC improved its showing.
The PNM moved from controlling eight corporations to seven and with the UNC taking Sangre Grande away from the ruling party, it evened the score to 7/7 PNM/UNC.