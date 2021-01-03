Election race begins again

January 2021 will kick off with elections.
By-elections will be held in five local government electoral districts on January 25.
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election will also be held on the same day.
Today is nomination day for candidates to file their nomination papers.
The by-elections in the five electoral districts are being held because former councillors and mayors for those districts were elected as Members of Parliament, in the August 10 general election.
Those who formerly held local government seats and who are now MPs sitting in the House of Representatives are:
People’s National Movement (PNM) Point Fortin MP- Kennedy Richards. He was the Point Fortin/Hollywood councillor/mayor.
United National Congress (UNC) Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit. She was the Chaguanas mayor and councillor.
UNC Moruga MP Michelle Benjamin. She was the St Mary’s/Hindustan councillor.
PNM D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian. She was the Arima mayor.
PNM Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga, who was the Diego Martin corporation chairman.
In December 2020 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wrote to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
The letter stated Writs of Election for by-elections are to be issued for January 4, 2021 to be Nomination Day, and January 25, 2021 to be polling day for the five electoral districts.
Both the PNM and the UNC have already screened and selected their candidates.
UNC candidates chosen for the five electoral districts:
1. Sheldon Louis Garcia - Arima Central.
2. Richard Gautam Sukdeo - Cunupia;
3. Tylon Dwight Farrell - Hindustan / St. Mary’s;
4. Daniel John - Point Fortin/Hollywood
5. John Laquis - Morne Coco/Alyce Glen.
PNM candidates for the five electoral districts:
1. Dr Hillary - Bernard- Arima Central
2. Rasheed Ali- Cunupia
3. Shazam Lalloosingh - Hindustan/St Mary’s
4. Leslie Chang Fong- Point Fortin/Hollywood
5. Jinelle Schlere-Smart - Morne Coco / Alyce Glen.
THA elections will also take place this month.
The last THA election took place in 2017 where the PNM won ten seats and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won two.
On December 8, 2020 President Weekes announced the THA elections will be held on January 25, 2021.
This was done after consultation with the Prime Minister and Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis.
Dennis dissolved the THA on November 17, paving the way for elections to be held within three months.
Both the PNM and the PDP have each already named 12 candidates to contest the seats.
Campaigning will begin today as the PNM will launch its candidates at a virtual meeting tonight at 8 p.m.
The UNC will launch its local government candidates at a virtual meeting tonight from 7.30 p.m.