Citizens have been burning more electricity to cool off during this period of sweltering heat.
In a news release yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) disclosed that it recorded its highest-ever consumer electricity demand of 1410 megawatts (MW) on Monday August 28, 2023.
“This record-breaking level was reached whilst Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing unusually high temperatures,” T&TEC said.
The maximum temperature on Monday was 33.4 degrees Celsius at Piarco and 32.7C at Crown Point, Tobago.
In an earlier release, T&TEC said it recorded its highest-ever consumer electricity demand of 1400.2 megawatts the week before, on Thursday August 24.
On that day the maximum temperature at Piarco was 33.8C and 31.8 at Crown Point.
T&TEC general manager Curvis Francois acknowledged that the high temperatures would have likely caused increased usage of air-conditioning units, which typically account for the highest percentage of electricity consumption in households.
Coupled with the traditional increased usage during the July/August holidays, “the impact on demand is not unexpected”, Francois said.
While T&TEC has more than enough installed capacity (2037MW) to meet the surge in demand for electricity, the increased demand does result in increased natural gas usage, T&TEC said.
“Practising conservation, once safe to do so, will therefore help reduce the impact on the availability of natural gas,” it added.
How to use electricity wisely
T&TEC also provided tips to manage electricity usage, even during soaring temperatures, to reduce the energy demand on the grid and lower electricity bills:
1. Raise the temperature on air-conditioning units by a few degrees to minimise the load and use fans to maintain comfort (every degree of cooling increases energy use by six to eight per cent).
2. Shield from the sun. Close window coverings like blinds and curtains to shield the sun’s rays so that your air-conditioning unit does not work harder to keep your home cool.
3. Reduce water heating. Lower the temperature on your tank water heater or turn it off for one or two days; most outdoor water storage tanks will be sufficiently heated by the sun. Avoid using hot water for laundry and doing dishes.
4. Unplug appliances when not in use to prevent energy wastage. Turning off the ceiling fan and/or lights before leaving a room can help lower your energy usage. Common energy wasters include gaming consoles (e.g. Xbox, PS5), stereo systems, personal computers and desktop printers, and TVs. If these must remain plugged in, ensure they are in energy-saving mode.
5. Efficient lighting. Switch to energy-efficient LEDs, which consume significantly less electricity and generate less heat.