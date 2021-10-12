The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening as:
• six elderly males with comorbidities
• two elderly females with comorbidities
• one middle-aged male with comorbidities
• two middle-aged females with comorbidities
One of the new deaths, a 73-year-old man, occurred in Tobago.
Tobago’s death toll now stands at 90.
There have been 84 Covid-19 fatalities for the month of October thus far.
The ministry also reported 152 new cases of the virus yesterday, as well as 186 recovered community cases and 26 persons discharged from hospital.
This takes the active case count to 4,230.
The additional 152 Covid-19 cases increased total cases since the start of the pandemic to 52,999.
Of that number, 47,203 people have recovered from the virus.
There are now 261 positive patients hospitalised.
Of the 50 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, nine are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 15 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
To date, 600,766 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer BioNTech) and 26,968 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ministry reported that 552,982 people have been fully vaccinated.