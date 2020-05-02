Eleven Cuban nurses have arrived in Trinidad to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
The nurses arrived on Friday and were placed in quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.
Speaking at yesterday’s virtual news briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said once the quarantine period is completed, the nurses will be assigned to duties within the public healthcare system. “We are happy to welcome them to Trinidad and Tobago,” Deyalsingh stated.
“As per protocol, they are going to be quarantined for a period of two weeks just to make sure, just like we did with the contingent from Barbados and Suriname. Once they get the all-clear, then we will have them deployed where we need them.”
Deyalsingh said the nurses are specialist Intensive Care-Unit (ICU) nurses and their skills are in short supply in T&T.
“So they are not taking the jobs of the T&T nurses,” he said. “What we are doing in the interim, is training our nurses in ICU management.”
On the 69 T&T nationals who returned from Suriname on Friday, Deyalsingh said they have settled in well at The University of the West Indies Debe campus and were expected to have their initial COVID-19 tests yesterday.
“They will be treated under the same protocols that the 33 persons from Barbados were housed and treated,” Deyalsingh said.
The Barbados 33 are being housed at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua and are to be re-tested today as they are nearing the end of their 14-day quarantine.
If the tests return negative, they will be allowed to go home.
“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that everything goes well and these 33 persons can go back to their homes and back to their communities,” Deyalsingh said.
Cuban citizens go home
Meanwhile, on Friday a group of 31 Cuban citizens stranded in T&T returned to that country on a humanitarian evacuation flight, “based on the regulations established by both countries as part of the plan to confront COVID-19”.
“The return has been possible thanks to the co-ordinated effort between the Cuban and Trinidadian authorities, under strict compliance with internationally established standards,” the Cuban embassy said in a social media post on Friday.
Upon arrival in Cuba the group will comply with the quarantine measures before returning to their respective homes.
“This action is marked in the commitment of the revolutionary government to its nationals abroad to guarantee them due protection and provide them with all the facilities for their reincorporation into the homeland,” the embassy added.