Eleven Cuban nurses have arrived in Trinidad to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The nurses arrived on Friday and were placed in quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.

Speaking at yesterday’s virtual news briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said once the quarantine period is completed, the nurses will be assigned to duties within the public healthcare system. “We are happy to welcome them to Trinidad and Tobago,” Deyalsingh stated.

“As per protocol, they are going to be quarantined for a period of two weeks just to make sure, just like we did with the contingent from Barbados and Suriname. Once they get the all-clear, then we will have them deployed where we need them.”

Deyalsingh said the nurses are specialist Intensive Care-Unit (ICU) nurses and their skills are in short supply in T&T.

“So they are not taking the jobs of the T&T nurses,” he said. “What we are doing in the interim, is training our nurses in ICU management.”

On the 69 T&T nationals who returned from Suriname on Friday, Deyalsingh said they have settled in well at The University of the West Indies Debe campus and were expected to have their initial COVID-19 tests yesterday.

“They will be treated under the same protocols that the 33 persons from Barbados were housed and treated,” Deyalsingh said.

The Barbados 33 are being housed at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua and are to be re-tested today as they are nearing the end of their 14-day quarantine.

If the tests return negative, they will be allowed to go home.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that everything goes well and these 33 persons can go back to their homes and back to their communities,” Deyalsingh said.

Cuban citizens go home

Meanwhile, on Friday a group of 31 Cuban citizens stranded in T&T returned to that country on a humanitarian evacuation flight, “based on the regulations established by both countries as part of the plan to confront COVID-19”.

“The return has been possible thanks to the co-ordinated effort between the Cuban and Trinidadian authorities, under strict compliance with internationally established standards,” the Cuban embassy said in a social media post on Friday.

Upon arrival in Cuba the group will comply with the quarantine measures before returning to their respective homes.

“This action is marked in the commitment of the revolutionary government to its nationals abroad to guarantee them due protection and provide them with all the facilities for their reincorporation into the homeland,” the embassy added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
A miracle for Krissa

A miracle for Krissa

She calls it a miracle and he felt “divine intervention” was at work.

Young cancer-stricken mom Krissa Bissoon cried tears of joy when businessman Derek Chin, himself sick in Miami, offered her a ride home from the Bahamas.

The young mother from Arima, who touched local soil on Monday evening, said yesterday she may never find the right words to thank her sudden benefactor, who was able to stop in the Bahamas on the way from Miami and bring her home.

AG: I was not involved

AG: I was not involved

Attorney General Faris Al-­Rawi yesterday accused the Opposition of “looking for a scandal” in the Paria Fuel Trading gasoline controversy.

The Attorney General said he had no role in the Paria Fuel Trading contract with a purchaser in Aruba, but he stressed there was “no scandal” in the transaction.

Deyalsingh: regulations for masks coming

Deyalsingh: regulations for masks coming

New requirements regarding the wearing of masks will be drafted and sent to the Attorney General, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

No regulations are currently in place requiring vendors and those involved in food preparation to wear face masks.

Delcy subject to sanctions binding on Rio Treaty parties

Delcy subject to sanctions binding on Rio Treaty parties

“Delcy Rodriguez is subject to travel sanctions that are binding on all Rio Treaty parties, and Trini­dad and Tobago is a party to the treaty.”

This was the response of the United States Embassy Public Affairs Section to questions from the media with respect to the controversial visit of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to Trini­dad on March 27.

Imbert: $934m spent so far on Covid-19 relief

Imbert: $934m spent so far on Covid-19 relief

THE Government has spent some $934 million on Covid-19 relief programmes to date and expects to spend near $6 billion by the end of September.

This information was disclosed yesterday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert who spoke at the daily virtual Covid-19 news conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.