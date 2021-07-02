Elsa brings flood to T&T

While the Category 1 Hurricane Elsa poses no direct threat to this country, several areas were badly affected by the adverse weather as the system moved north of Trinidad and Tobago.
The country remains under a yellow-level adverse weather warning.
Periods of rain and thunderstorm activity as well as agitated seas are expected throughout the day today, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) advised.
A localised flood alert is also in effect.
Elsa was upgraded to hurricane status yesterday morning, becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
The TTMS said the system is expected to move quickly across the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands.
It will not directly impact T&T but the country has not escaped unscathed. The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government confirmed yesterday that it had received several reports of flooding, landslides and fallen trees in regions including Port of Spain, Diego Martin, San Juan/Laventille, Sangre Grande, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro and Siparia.
The water supply to a number of areas has also been affected.
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advised that the heavy rainfall caused turbid river conditions and clogged intakes resulting in interruption to its operations at several water treatment plants in North Trinidad.
Affected areas include Toco, Matura and Valencia as well as parts of Arima, El Dorado, Tacarigua and Maracas, St Joseph.
Caribbean Airlines was also forced to cancel a number of flights to and from Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent and Guyana as a result of the adverse weather.
The airline said it has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available service.
Seek shelter
Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said all Disaster Management Units remain on high alert and assessments are being conducted at this time. The Ministry also assured that its Disaster Management personnel are ready and equipped to mobilise in the event of any major hazards, while citizens can request sandbags if needed.
Heavy rains and winds also affected Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is still struggling to recover from the recent La Soufriere volcano eruptions.
SVG Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves pleaded with citizens to take the threat seriously.
Gonsalves spoke as Elsa was located just about 75 miles east of St Vincent. It had maximum sustained winds of 120 kmph, according to reports.
“That level of sustained wind can blow down a lot of buildings and cause a lot of damage,” Gonsalves said.
“They will move anything within its path. Do not wait until it’s too late to go to a shelter...I am pleading with you. Let us not take this hurricane lightly. This is not the time to play the fool.”
Gonsalves said a number of shelters had been opened and the country has been virtually “shut down” with all businesses and schools closed and only essential workers reporting for work.
In Barbados, there were reports of collapsed houses, power and water outages, as well as families trapped in their homes. Officials there however said there have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths. The island’s Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs Wilfred Abrahams urged people to open their homes to those in need.
“We are getting a lot of reports of damage,” he said.
Elsa was expected to move into the eastern Caribbean Sea last night. It is expected to move near Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday morning Elsa is expected to turn more to the north and could impact Florida in the United States by Tuesday, reports stated.
The 2 p.m update from the TTMS yesterday advised that warnings are in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Martinique and Dominica.
An alert is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and Sint Eustatius.