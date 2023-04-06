The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is limited in its ability to control loud music from Carnival fetes, bars and noise pollution from fireworks.
At yesterday’s meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Local Authorities and Service Commissions, representatives from the EMA and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) heard a litany of complaints from members of the JSC on the issue of noise pollution.
EMA managing director Hayden Romano said noise-related complaints were the number one complaint received via the EMA’s hotline, which in the last five years—2018-2022—had received 913 noise-related complaints.
Noting that fireworks were a special concern, he said the EMA had recommended a complete ban on noise-producing fireworks.
Romano said anyone wishing to make a sound above the normal decibel level—80 decibels in the daytime, which was the equivalent of the noises made in high traffic; and above 65 decibels in the night-time—must apply for a noise variation from the EMA at least 35 days before the event producing the noise.
He explained that this gave the public the opportunity to raise objections. The person who makes the application must distribute flyers in the neighbourhood in which the event is to take place, and people in the community must sign, saying they received the flyers.
No action
However, some members of the Joint Select Committee said they had never seen such flyers being distributed in their communities.
“I have never in all my years... seen a flyer about a proposed (noise) variation and I can tell you every weekend I hear noise,” member Jayanti Lutchmedial said—a statement which was echoed by member Khadijah Ameen.
Ameen said she knew numerous complaints went to the EMA and to the TTPS, and there seemed to be no action.
“I am saying this as a representatives who has numerous letters sent to the EMA and to the police in respect of spaces that were once residential but now on a regular basis have parties—in Valsayn South, Trincity.
“In Curepe I know you have bars, but certainly there must be some discretion for the duration of the noise, beyond, for example, 11 p.m. Who goes out to ensure that the noise isn’t just lowered when the police pass, but that it stays down and that there is some sort of penalty?” she asked.
Romano responded: “Yes, we understand because we are on the battlefield... With respect to the legislation, it is clear what the EMA can do, and what it can do is to request the perpetrator to turn down the noise.
“And if that doesn’t happen, we will register that you are in breach of an environmental requirement, and we go through the process of doing a request for enforcement, then a notice of violation which we serve on you (the violator), which would all be after the event, and there might be a fine. But the challenge with that is that it is not immediate relief.”
Romano said the EMA had taken the view that the EMA police officers—SRPs appointed by the commissioner of police who are assigned to the agency—are police officers with police powers “and this is a nuisance and therefore the police powers should be able to shut down these events”.
However, he said the EMA lost a case which it has appealed and was awaiting a determination from the Appeal Court on whether its police can stop an event for high noise levels. Until then, it was restricted, he noted.
Lutchmedial said while enforcement may be a challenge (due to the active case before the court), the EMA should be more circumscribed in the sound variations that it granted to applicants.
‘Burglar proofing
vibrating’
Stating that she could see the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts and Skinner Park, San Fernando, from where she lived, Lutchmedial said: “Whether I wanted to enjoy Carnival or not, I was forced to. I do enjoy Carnival but if I choose not to attend a particular event, I would like to not feel like it is in my living room.
“I call TTPS about 100 times, absolutely zero assistance... The performance centre (Southern Academy) has now turned into a fete car park and the music is very loud... there are two homes for the aged very close to SAPA, within walking distance, one run by the Catholic Church and one run by the Presbyterian Church.
“How is it that noise variations and licences and commissions are granted to have these events, with these sensitive receptors (aged persons) and within distance of residential areas?... I am talking about 3 a.m., the burglar proofing in my house is vibrating from the noise,” she said.