Embattled NCRHA CEO on Covid-19 onslaught:

Embattled chief executive officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas is silent on calls for him to resign.
For him, it’s business as usual as he heads daily to his Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex office which he has dubbed “The Command Centre”.
In an interview with the Express on Saturday, May 22, the day the Express broke the story on the controversial transfer of the senior team of doctors from the Couva Hospital at a time of daily double-digit Covid-19 deaths, he said:
“I am on a mission, I am like a pilgrim. I am a descendant of the Merikins, just like Hazel Manning (wife of the late prime minister Patrick Manning). Merikins were escaped slaves. They went back to free other slaves. Merikins were bound by a sense of duty.
“I know I would face the onslaught of arrows. I have a profound belief in God, and that drives me. I am a gatekeeper. It’s a noble calling. My team and I are ready to face the fire in an epic battle.”
Under fire for the decision to transfer the senior team of doctors, Thomas maintained the rotation was done to avoid burnout of staff who were serving on the frontline of the Covid-19 response since its start last year, adding that doctors have been working tirelessly in the “hot zones”.
“We have an obligation to retain core competencies, especially with specialised physicians, to ensure positive outcomes. We are mitigating agents against burnout. We rotated the administration. We are looking at rotating other categories of staff. It’s not a casual relationship but part of a complex adaptive system. It’s an invisible battle. We need to build finite capacity.”
Last Friday morning, during an interview on i95 FM, Thomas said the matter was addressed at a board meeting. He said it is no more than a communications mix-up and that the move averted a disaster.
Moving to the nurses, Thomas said: “We are finding ways to give nurses two days off, and let them take a rest.
We are working to ensure the nurses who work on the Covid-19 sites get a rest.
We have nurses who work very hard in Arima, Couva and Caura. Nurses who work hard in the parallel healthcare system. We are working on getting dedicated PTSC buses to take them back and forth. We are all doing all we can to protect them from infecting their respective communities. We are giving direct support to the staff.”
Deeply committed
On calls for him to be removed on the ground he was not qualified for the NCRHA post, he said:
“I love our culture and the arts. I am a playwright. I am a creative. I produce Dimanche Gras. I am a reader. People are saying I am not qualified. I have an MBA from the University of Wales (United Kingdom). My thesis posited Improving Qualities Using Organisational Transformation Process Platforms.
“I apply my knowledge, skills set and approved theories to improving people’s lives. I completed an MBA on organisational transformation successes. I used it as the foundation to improve systems and upgrade quality services. I care about people’s health. I am deeply committed to fighting the onslaught of Covid-19.”
Greek impact
Thomas, a voracious reader, analyst and critical thinker, enjoys Greek mythology. In the fight against Covid-19, Thomas said he has morphed into the role of Sisyphus- the founder and king of Ephyra (now known as Corinth) who was punished for cheating death twice by being forced to roll an immense boulder up a hill only for it to roll down every time it neared the top. Sisyphus was destined to repeat this action for eternity.
“I share the plight of Sisyphus. He’s prepared to roll that stone up the hill, only to have it roll down again. Each time, Sisyphus goes through a catharsis (purging of the emotions). Whether it is Ebola or Covid-19, I’m prepared to fight. My team is prepared to engage in combat with me. It is an invisible enemy. Whether it is Covid-19 or Ebola; the NCRHA and its team has a purpose,” he said.
Healthcare theories
Before Covid-19 decimated livelihoods and millions of people lost their lives worldwide, Thomas said he had engaged a lot of new theories for health care which he said have impacted positively upon Covid-19 preparation.
He said: “We are really engaging in the framework that will advance us, and help us adapt to the transmission. We opened the Couva field hospital with the help of the US. It will supplement the new areas as a step-down facility.
It will have facilities and create the space for sick people. We have seen some improvements in the discharge rates. We are seeing additional improvements at Couva Hospital.
“We have also expanded Tacarigua. We have expanded (Galt Street) Chaguanas to over 300 per cent capacity. We implemented an additional tent, and personal protective equipment (PPE). We are guided by public health observation. We are working within projection.”
Thomas said the NCRHA has moved scrubs (worn by all medical personnel) from “30 per cent, to about 50 per cent” capacity, and “moved PPE from 130 per cent to 150 per cent”.
Maximising manpower
On the question of an adequate oxygen supply given there have been numerous complaints from patients who are literally gasping for air, Thomas said: “We don’t only buy oxygen, we have an oxygen-generating plant in Mt Hope. We make oxygen for use at the Arima hospital. We have been making oxygen to ramp up our capacity. We have additional tanks.”
In the area of manpower, Thomas said the NCRHA is looking at 20 interns to give support at the Couva field hospital. “We are looking at facilitating the licensing of nursing interns. They can function as patient care assistants (PCA). We can use them if we have a worst-case scenario.
We are looking at a higher level of trained personnel to provide support on the national grid.
“In the same way, a PCA would provide support. It would impact positively if someone who has training provides support for sick people. We continue to engage in actions that would contribute to positive outcomes. Daily we have to make strong decisions, build capacity, and improve the rate of testing,” said Thomas.